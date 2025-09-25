"He has had a phenomenal time as a batter" - Dinesh Karthik's big statement on IPL captain's exclusion for IND vs WI Tests 2025

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the in-form Rajat Patidar could have been included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. The 32-year-old has enjoyed an incredible 2025 season across formats in domestic cricket.Patidar led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first-ever title earlier in the year despite being a first-time IPL captain. He took his batting up a notch in the red-ball format, scoring a tournament-leading 382 runs at an average of over 76 in the recent Duleep Trophy 2025.He also captained the Central Zone to the Duleep Trophy title, while scoring a match-winning 101 in the final against South Zone.Talking about Patidar missing out on selection to the Indian Test squad, Karthik told Cricbuzz (23:46):&quot;The one player I really wish could have been part of the team is Rajat Patidar. He has had a phenomenal time as a batter, be it IPL or for INDIA A. The only place where he has actually failed is in Test cricket against England at the start of last year. I feel bad for him. He actually had a bit of an injury and he couldn't start the IPL as well. Even in the recent Duleep Trophy, he scored big and looked the part.&quot;Karthik continued:&quot;He's done so much that if given an opportunity, he'll fire. He's so good. He's extraordinarily talented, no doubt about it. If you are a selector, the only question you ask is, ' If I take him to Australia, England or South Africa, do I see him doing well?' Because in home conditions, there is no way he's not going to do well for you.&quot;Patidar debuted for India in Tests in the home series against England last year. However, he failed to make an impression in the three games he played, averaging a dismal 10.50 in six innings.&quot;Another big miss is Abhimanyu Easwaran&quot; - Dinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik believes Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran's exclusion from the squad for the West Indies series stems from the fact that India does not require a reserve opener at home. The 30-year-old earned his call-up to the national side way back in 2022.However, he is yet to make his Indian debut despite being in the squad for their last two Test series in England and Australia.&quot;Another big miss is Abhimanyu Easwaran. He has been hanging around the team but never got an opportunity. Always tough to explain but as a selector sometimes you have to take the call based on who you see as the next opener, who you want to invest in. I guess they've looked at Abhimanyu as someone who they'll look at when they tour. But internally when you play at home, we have enough openers to work with in terms of, if required, Sai Sudharsan can go up and Devdutt can bat at 5,&quot; said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).Easwaran boasts an exceptional first-class record with 7,885 runs at an average of 48.67 in 104 matches.