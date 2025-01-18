“He is probably the better wicketkeeper” - Batting legend explains why Rishabh Pant edged out Sanju Samson in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has explained why Rishabh Pant edged out Sanju Samson in their 2025 Champions Trophy squad. Gavaskar opined that Pant is better than the Kerala cricketer behind the stumps and gives India an advantage because of being a left-hander.

The 15-man squad named for the showpiece event had the selectors name Pant and KL Rahul as the glovemen. Despite scoring a hundred in the last ODI he played, Samson failed to find a spot in the squad.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar felt it was unfair for Samson to be up against Pant.

"Very tough because the man has been scoring hundreds and hundreds of runs. There is no excuse to leave him out. But he was pitted against Rishabh Pant, who we all know can be a game-changer. Plus Pant is a left-hander and he is probably the better wicketkeeper, although he might not be the better batter than Samson."

Trending

Pant has played 31 ODIs and last featured in the format during the tour of Sri Lanka in August 2024. However, the left-hander has managed only a solitary hundred in the 50-over format, which came against England in 2022.

"Samson must not feel dejected" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gavaskar reasoned that Pant also edged out the right-handed batter due to his ability to swing the game towards India in a few deliveries. The 125-Test veteran added:

"Pant can change the game perhaps a little more than Samson and that’s reason why Samson missed out. But Samson must not feel dejected because all Indian cricket lovers will have sympathy for him for what he has achieved."

The Men in Blue, who lifted the crown in 2013, will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play all their matches in Dubai. India are slotted alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A.

Captained by Virat Kohli, India finished as the runners-up in the 2017 edition, losing to Pakistan in the final at The Oval in London. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup in June 2024 and will be keen to add another silverware to their cabinet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news