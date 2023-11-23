“He has to put on that serious face, but he loves jokes, movies” - S Sreesanth sheds light on Gautam Gambhir’s intriguing personality 

S. Sreesanth has praised former India teammate Gautam Gambhir, describing him as a really sweet person. Opening up in detail about the ex-India opener’s personality, Sreesanth stated that while Gambhir appears to be a very serious person, he is actually someone who loves jokes and movies.

Gambhir and Sreesanth were part of India’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI). The former top-scored in both the finals for the Men in Blue, while the latter took the catch that won India the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni.

During a candid interaction on Sportskeeda, Sreesanth was asked to share his thoughts about Gambhir as a person.

“Trust me, he is one of the really sweetest persons and he is one of the guys who will support you. It doesn’t matter whether when you against him, he doesn’t really bother much. Now, as a politician, he has got so much to do, not just for his family and friends, but the country also,” he replied.

“Obviously, he has to put on that serious face, but he loves jokes, he loves movies, loves his family to the core. He loves his friends. There is so much to say,” the 40-year-old went on to add.

Sreesanth also hailed Gambhir for his dedication towards cricket, recalling how he made full use of the opportunity that came his way after a frustrating wait.

“Around 2005-06, he was performing, but the chance which he deserved, he did not get. But, once he got, he became undroppable. No one could question his place because he was so focused. He is like that horse who is focused on the race," the former India pacer elaborated.

Gambhir played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India, scoring over 10000 runs.

“I loved his aggression” - Gambhir on Sreesanth

Sharing his thoughts on Sreesanth, Gambhir said that he loved the former fast bowler’s aggression. The 42-year-old advised Sreesanth to not change for people and continue maintaining the same attitude.

“I loved his aggression. A lot of people took him in a different way. If today I have to give an advice to Sree, continue being the same. You don’t need to change for what people talk about you. I think you should be comfortable with what you are. You don’t have to bother about what media says. I loved that aggression and I will continue to love that,” the former opener commented.

Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, claiming 169 international scalps.