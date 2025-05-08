"He could have reached 100 Test matches" - Former India opener's huge statement on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma could have reached the magical 100 Tests mark after the latter's stunning retirement from the red-ball format. Rohit announced his Test retirement out of nowhere on Wednesday, May 7.

The 38-year-old finished his Test career with 4,301 runs at an average of over 40 in 67 games. Despite the impressive overall numbers, Rohit's Test form was trending south over the past year.

The veteran batter averaged under 11 with a lone half-century in his last 15 Test innings, resulting in India suffering a home series whitewash against New Zealand and a 1-3 loss in Australia.

Speaking about Rohit's Test retirement on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (via India Today):

"Who wouldn't miss a player like Rohit Sharma? Whether it's Test cricket, ODI cricket, or T20 cricket, he always provided full entertainment. Fans enjoyed watching his batting, and the records he's made are outstanding. Yes, there's always that feeling-he could have played a bit longer. He could have reached 100 Test matches, and only a few elite players have achieved that milestone."

He added:

"But he's made his decision, and that's fine. His career has been absolutely brilliant. He has no regrets. He started in the middle order and retired as an opener. His achievements are massive. So I'd say-thank you, Rohit, for your service, and all the best for the future."

Rohit led Team India in Tests since 2022, helping them win 12 out of 24 matches and finishing runners-up in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC).

"Heard those things like how he was preparing for the England tour" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag expressed surprise at Rohit Sharma's sudden decision to retire just before the all-important tour of England. Team India will begin the 2025-27 WTC cycle with five Tests in England, starting June 20.

Rohit's retirement leaves the management with the task of picking a new Test captain and an opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"It's amazing, because I had also heard those things-like how he was preparing for the England tour, or during the Australia tour when he didn't play the last Test match, he was saying, 'I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here. Don't pretend like I've retired'. But what might have happened during this time?," said Sehwag (via aforementioned source).

He continued:

"What happened is probably this: when the selectors made their decision-maybe they thought, "We won't announce Rohit Sharma as the Test captain," or perhaps, "We won't even take him as a player" for the England tour. I'm sure the selectors would have spoken to him, told him what they were thinking, and then offered him some options."

Rohit confirmed his Test retirement through his Instagram handle after calling it quits from the T20I format after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

