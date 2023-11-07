"He had reached the crease 10 seconds before" - Mohammad Kaif says Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal was an extremely shameful incident

Mohammad Kaif believes Angelo Mathews was wrongly given out in Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

Mathews was ruled 'timed out' before facing a delivery as the Lankan Lions set the Bangla Tigers a 280-run target in Delhi on Monday. Bangladesh won the game with three wickets and 53 deliveries to spare to climb into seventh position in the points table.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Kaif termed Mathews' dismissal a shameful incident. He elaborated:

"I will say that it was an extremely shameful incident, whatever Shakib did. The rules might say anything. He came running in to bat. He didn't have any intention to waste time or stop the game. He pulled the strap and it broke."

The former India cricketer added:

"If you see the two minutes that are being shown, he had reached the crease 10 seconds before. He was standing there after one minute and 50 seconds. Yes, he did not take the guard. You can bat without taking guard, that is allowed. It is up to the batter."

Mathews walked out to bat after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling. Although he reached the crease just in time, he accidentally broke his helmet's strap while tightening it and asked for a replacement without taking the umpires' permission. He was given 'timed out' after an appeal from the Bangladesh captain.

"It was an extremely bad decision by the umpire" - Mohammad Kaif on Angelo Mathews' dismissal

Angelo Mathews was shocked when the umpires ruled him out. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif feels the on-field umpires shouldn't have entertained Shakib Al Hasan's appeal. He said:

"There was no intention to cheat. I feel it was an extremely bad decision by the umpire, that he entertained Shakib's appeal. (Najmul Hossain) Shanto was standing behind and was repeatedly egging him on. Shanto first spoke to the umpire and then Shakib appealed."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Angelo Mathews was right in expressing his anger. He stated:

"He (Mathews) was right in getting angry. There is a two-minute rule but the two minutes hadn't elapsed. It was a wrong call from Shakib. You will micromanage every game now, that you should check the watch if someone's laces get untied."

Shakib acknowledged, in the post-match presentation, that a fellow fielder had urged him to appeal. He added that he told the umpires he was serious while appealing because he felt as if he was in a war-like situation.

Poll : Was Angelo Mathews given out wrongly? Yes No 0 votes