"He doesn't read the wicket or look at the opposition that much" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Quinton de Kock's century in SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Quinton de Kock for scoring an enterprising century in South Africa's World Cup 2023 clash against Australia and pointed out that the opener isn't too bothered about the conditions and the opposition.

De Kock smashed 109 runs off 106 deliveries as the Proteas set the Aussies a 312-run target in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12. The five-time champions were then dismissed for 177 to lose the game by a whopping 134 runs, their second successive defeat in the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about De Kock making it count in familiar conditions of his Indian Premier League franchise's home ground, to which he replied:

"He doesn't know the conditions and the ground that well because he didn't play that much on this ground but he is an amazing batter. The conditions don't matter much to a batter like Quinton de Kock."

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor added:

"He is an extremely instinctive batter. He doesn't read the wicket or look at the opposition that much, he just sees the ball and plays. When you have ability like that, you don't have to think too much."

De Kock didn't get to play too many matches for LSG in IPL 2023. While he was unavailable for the first few matches, Kyle Mayers was preferred ahead of him on occasions because of the latter's initial exploits at the top of the order in the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter's absence.

"Some of the shots were exceptional" - Gautam Gambhir on Quinton de Kock's strokeplay

Quinton de Kock struck five sixes and eight fours during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Quinton de Kock played an explosive knock on a pitch that was assisting the bowlers. He elaborated:

"Some of the shots were exceptional, especially the six he hit off Pat Cummins' bowling to reach his hundred after Rassie van der Dussen got out. So that is this player's strength. Five sixes and eight fours on a wicket where the ball was gripping slightly and there was little movement as well."

The former Indian opener was further asked about the Proteas left-hander's leg-side dominant batting, to which he replied:

"Yes, strongly dominant on the leg side because of the grip he has with his bottom hand. It is extremely rounded, so he automatically uses the bottom hand and that is why he plays the cut and pull very well."

Gambhir concluded by highlighting that De Kock has a plethora of shots in his arsenal, including the reverse sweep. He added that the current ODI rules regarding field restrictions and a new ball from either end also work to the batters' advantage.

Poll : Will Quinton de Kock score another century in South Africa's next game? Yes No 0 votes