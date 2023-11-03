"He really wasn't concerned about himself" - Sunil Gavaskar praises Shreyas Iyer for selfless knock against Sri Lanka

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar hailed middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for his swashbuckling 82 off 56 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.

Despite coming into the game on the back of indifferent form with a solitary fifty in six games, the 28-year-old attacked the bowling from the get-go. Iyer also smashed the longest six of the World Cup, along with five other maximums, to propel India to a massive 357/8 in 50 overs.

Speaking to Star Sports post-game, Gavaskar was particularly impressed with Shreyas Iyer's selfless batting despite several questions about his place in the side.

"I think Nasser mentioned that earlier that he wasn't playing for his place in the team," Sunil Gavaskar said. "He was looking to get the scoreboard ticking, he was looking to play the big shots. So, he really wasn't concerned about himself, you know?

"Yes, there were question marks about his place in the team, but he just put them to rest because kind of number he bats at. He will get to 80 quickly."

Shreyas Iyer was out of action with a back injury since the end of the Border Gavaskar Trophy before returning in the recent Asia Cup.

The destructive batter scored a brilliant century in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup. However, short-ball troubles have got the better of Iyer until his demolition of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

"Maybe just be a little careful about his short selection" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer displayed his complete repertoire in his knock against Sri Lanka.

Sunil Gavaskar cautioned Shreyas Iyer on being more selective about the shots he chooses to play at the start of his innings. However, the former captain felt India have done the right thing by having Iyer bat at No.4 and KL Rahul coming in next in case a flurry of wickets fell at the start.

Despite his recent struggles, Iyer has been a pillar for Team India in ODIs at No.4, with an average of over 45 in 54 games.

"He just needs to at maybe, at some stage at the start," Gavaskar said. "Maybe just be a little careful about his shot selection. Otherwise, you know that's the reason why he's at number four and not Rahul.

"Rahul is at five. Because Rahul, in case you lose two or three wickets, you have somebody who's opened the batting to handle the new ball. But here I think today, you know, he set to rest all doubts about his batting."

The batters made way for India's bowling, which proved its class yet again by dismantling Sri Lanka for an embarrassing 55 all out.

With the incredible 302-run win, the Men in Blue became the first side to qualify for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup, winning their seventh consecutive game.

They will take on South Africa in a blockbuster encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.