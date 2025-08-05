“He reminded me of Kapil Dev” - Yograj Singh’s stunning claim on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh gave star pacer Mohammed Siraj the highest form of compliment after the latter's heroics in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Yograj felt he saw shades of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev in Siraj's bowling during the series.The 31-year-old led the Indian attack with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, in the series-levelling Oval encounter. Siraj's heroics helped India pull off a six-run win on the final morning after being seemingly down and out when England were 301/3 in their run chase of 374.Talking about the pacer in an interview with ANI, Yograj said:&quot;The way our players have played, it was amazing to watch. The way Mohammed Siraj bowled, he reminded me of Kapil Dev. The captaincy of Shubman Gill was mature. It did not seem at all that he was a captain for the first time.&quot;Siraj, along with Chris Woakes, was the only pacer to play all five Tests in a gruelling series. Yet, while the latter suffered a shoulder injury in the series finale, the Indian workhorse stood tall and finished as the leading wicket-taker over the five Tests with 23 scalps.&quot;When I woke up today I had the belief that I could do it&quot; - Mohammed SirajMohammed Siraj said he had immense belief in winning India the Oval Test with the ball on the final day. Chasing 374, the hosts required only 35 runs with four wickets in hand, entering the final day.However, Siraj picked up three of the final four wickets, including the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, in an incredible spell of fast bowling to seal the deal for his side.Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Siraj said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):&quot;To be honest, it feels amazing. From Day 1 everyone fought hard and the result is there to see. Very happy. The plan was to keep it simple and hit a consistent spot. Not try too much and if I can get wickets from there it's a bonus and build pressure. When I woke up today I had the belief that I could do it, I had the belief system. I took a photo from Google which read I can do it and put it as my wallpaper.&quot;The veteran pacer was named the Player of the Match for his heroics in both innings of the series-deciding Oval Test.