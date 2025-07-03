“He reminds me of Mohammad Azharuddin” - David Lloyd’s huge remark on Indian star during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd compared Indian skipper Shubman Gill's batting style to legendary batter Mohammad Azharuddin's after the opening day of the second India-England Test at Edgbaston. Gill produced another batting masterclass, following his century in the first Test, with an unbeaten 114 off 216 deliveries.

The 25-year-old walked into bat with India battling away at 95/2 and took control of proceedings, mixing caution with aggression throughout his innings. Gill joined Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Sunil Gavaskar as the Indians with centuries in their first two Tests as captain.

Talking about the Indian skipper in his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote:

"Shubman Gill has slotted in seamlessly at number four, with a century at Headingley and another hundred here. Batting looks effortless to him and he is wonderful to watch. He reminds me of Mohammad Azharuddin, who with his languid stroke play and relaxed mannerisms looked like nothing fazed him."

He added:

"At just 25, Gill’s next challenge is to get comfortable with the captaincy because he looked a little confused at Leeds."

The youngster entered the England series under immense pressure, thanks to his sub-par Test record. However, his latest century was a fourth against England and seventh overall in Tests.

"You’re shooting yourself in the foot" - David Lloyd on India's selection for the 2nd England Test

David Lloyd slammed India's conservative team selection for the second Test against England, calling it a safe option in an attempt to draw the game. Shubman Gill's side made three changes to the 11 that lost the first Test at Leeds, bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep for Shardul Thakur, Sai Sudharsan, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"India made three changes and what I’m hearing is that their camp would be happy to get to Lord’s, just one-nil down. They lengthened the tail after the collapses at Headingley and my interpretation is that they’ve loaded this team with batters and would be happy with a draw. If you get into that mindset before you’ve even started, you’re shooting yourself in the foot," said Lloyd (via the aforementioned source).

India finished the opening day of the second Test in a strong position at 310/5 in 85 overs. While skipper Gill is batting on 114, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is well-set on 41* from 67 deliveries.

