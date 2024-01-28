"He was right up for it" - Pat Cummins lauds Shamar Joseph after defeat in AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that the hosts performed under par in the second Test against the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. The 30-year-old also heaped praise on Shamar Joseph for bowling well from the outset, and producing an astonishing spell of fast bowling.

The hosts came into day four needing 156 runs with eight wickets in hand. But they were pegged back by Joseph, who had not taken the field on the previous day due to a toe injury, which he sustained off Mitchell Starc's yorker.

The right-arm seamer started by breaking the partnership of 71 between Cameron Green and Steve Smith. He ended Australia's innings with the wicket of Josh Hazlewood, finishing with seven wickets in a spell.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins stated that it was a riveting series and that Australia were in with a chance after their efforts on day three. He said:

"[There is] disappointment after a loss [but] that was a fantastic Test match and a fantastic series. In particular, Shamar, the way he bowled today. He was right up for it and unfortunately, we were not good enough. We were confident coming today. Our efforts yesterday were really good, to have a very low total. [A target of] 200-odd was achievable. [West Indies] had different ideas and bowled beautifully and unfortunately [it was] just a bridge too far."

Joseph had already taken a fifer in the previous Test in Adelaide, including dismissing Smith off his very first ball in Test cricket. However, it went in vain as the hosts secured a resounding ten-wicket victory.

"One-all a pretty fair result for the series" - Pat Cummins

Cummins further acknowledged that it was a wake-up call for Australia and praised West Indies' exciting bunch of players, adding:

"We have all played enough to know this game humbles you quickly when you think you are on top of the world. You start from 0-0 each game. West Indies were fantastic this week, sometimes you learn the lessons the hard way. They are a great fun to watch. West Indies always had some exciting batters, pretty awesome celebrations and we saw that a lot this series, and a couple of new quick bowlers. They played fantastically well, one-all a pretty fair result for the series."

Australia, nevertheless, have retained the Frank Worrell Trophy as they were the original holders of the same.

