Former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist delivered a huge statement on team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Gilchrist said that he would not rate Bumrah as no number can befit his worth.

“I am not rating him, no number befitting what he is in world sport," he stated.

He went on to make a massive statement. Gilchrist said that Bumrah would have 'ripped' on Australian legend Don Bradman's peak in the matter of a few deliveries.

“He would have ripped on Bradman’s peak in the matter of balls. It would have been much further south of 99 (Bradman’s batting average) that he sits at. You cannot have a reward that is high enough for him,” Gilchrist remarked.

Earlier, the former Australian cricketer had praised Bumrah during the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Melbourne as well. Gilchrist had stated that Bumrah was playing on another planet compared to other players.

“It is just a different ball game, a different planet, that Bumrah is playing on compared to everyone else," he had said (as reported by The Indian Express).

Bumrah's phenomenal display in Australia

While India suffered a 1-3 defeat against Australia in the BGT 2024-25 series, Jasprit Bumrah was the lone consistent bright spot for the visitors. He ended as the leading wicket-taker of the series overall, with 32 scalps from nine matches and five innings at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37.

He was also named the 'Player of the Series' despite India's 1-3 loss. Bumrah grabbed three four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls as well. In the year 2024, he ended as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket as well with 71 scalps at an impressive average of 14.93.

Moreover, the Indian pacer, for his magnificent display in the BGT 2024-25 series, also won the 'ICC Men's Player of the Month' award for December 2024.

