"He is roaming in the streets of London" - Twitterati fume as reports suggest Virat Kohli might miss 1st ODI vs ENG

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12) at the Kennington Oval in London.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli was taken for scans after he complained about a groin injury. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation in the first ODI against Jos Buttler and Co. will be taken on Tuesday morning.

Cricbuzz quoted a BCCI source saying:

"The injury is not looking serious at this stage. The medical team is examining. He was taken for scans and his chances of playing will depend on the results of the scan."

Meanwhile, fans were unhappy with the development and sensed that the management was trying to bench Kohli in the name of injury. They took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

"Everyone goes through ups and downs" - Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli amid criticism

Captain Rohit Sharma has come out in support of under-fire batter Kohli, saying that the entire team believes in the latter's ability.

The talismanic scorer has been going through an extended lean patch in all forms of the game. Kohli managed to score just 12 runs in two matches during the Men in Blue's recent T20I series against England.

Throwing weight behind the struggling batter at the press conference, Rohit said:

"If you talk about form, then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances."

He added:

"We, who are in the team, know the importance of the player. They (former players) have got all the right to talk about it, but it does not matter for us too much."

It remains to be seen if Virat Kohli manages to hit the ground running in the last two ODIs against England, if at all he misses the series opener.

