"He is roaming in the streets of London" - Twitterati fume as reports suggest Virat Kohli might miss 1st ODI vs ENG

Virat Kohli has faced the wrath of the fans due to poor form with the bat.
Ankush Das
Modified Jul 12, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12) at the Kennington Oval in London.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli was taken for scans after he complained about a groin injury. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation in the first ODI against Jos Buttler and Co. will be taken on Tuesday morning.

Cricbuzz quoted a BCCI source saying:

"The injury is not looking serious at this stage. The medical team is examining. He was taken for scans and his chances of playing will depend on the results of the scan."

Meanwhile, fans were unhappy with the development and sensed that the management was trying to bench Kohli in the name of injury. They took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Here are some of the reactions:

So virat kohli gone with anushka to have fun Today and tomorrow too in the name of injury by missing first odi Bhai retire hi hoja Tere vaza se kitno ke career atke hue h twitter.com/KohliSensation…
When you suffer from groin strain it is very painful condition, you can't even walk properly and He is roaming on the streets of london. They are are making mockery of injury.#ViratKohli https://t.co/6rjs2RN6um
News: #ViratKohli ruled out of 1st #ODI against #England due to Groin injury!Reality: 👇🏿👇🏿 #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #kohliout https://t.co/kaOnuaZ75O
Virat Kohli is unlikely to play tomorrow's game against EnglandIt's a mysterious groin injury 🤕 https://t.co/FSam5rWIrN
Super fit #KingKohli sustains groin injury, may be for the 1st time in his career. Best way to drop him without hurting his image. #ViratKohli twitter.com/ani_digital/st…
Rohit Sharma can announce to press that he could back Virat Kohli without benching, despite #ViratKohli's poor form but yet can plan to announce that VK suffered an injury and could miss the first ODI against England! Wow!#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia
Injury to bahana hai #ViratKohli ko team se nikalana hai air janta bhi yahi chahti hai taki wo anushka ke dare hua kutte ka khyal rakh sake. twitter.com/ANI/status/154…
So #ViratKohli has a groin injury. When exactly did that happen? 🤔. Fielded fine. Came out to bat and was fine, missed todays optional practice.. @vikrantgupta73 #asksportstak #INDvENG
@ani_digital @ANI Injury, seriously? मुझे तो सब वो महँगे वाले पानी का असर लगता है। 🤣😂 @imVkohli https://t.co/c2KFr5gZl7
Ye aise groin injuries humko pata hai @imVkohli BabuChalo saner minds prevail in the post-Shashtri era of dressing room politics

"Everyone goes through ups and downs" - Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli amid criticism

Captain Rohit Sharma has come out in support of under-fire batter Kohli, saying that the entire team believes in the latter's ability.

The talismanic scorer has been going through an extended lean patch in all forms of the game. Kohli managed to score just 12 runs in two matches during the Men in Blue's recent T20I series against England.

Throwing weight behind the struggling batter at the press conference, Rohit said:

"If you talk about form, then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances."

He added:

Also Read Story Continues below
"We, who are in the team, know the importance of the player. They (former players) have got all the right to talk about it, but it does not matter for us too much."

It remains to be seen if Virat Kohli manages to hit the ground running in the last two ODIs against England, if at all he misses the series opener.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
