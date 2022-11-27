"He is not a robot" - South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt says T20 World Cup defeat hurt Kagiso Rabada

South African bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has defended strike bowler Kagiso Rabada following a forgettable T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. He remains confident of Rabada coming good in the upcoming Test tour of Australia.

Rabada endured a torrid time with the ball in the T20 World Cup Down Under, as he managed two wickets in five games at 75.50. The 27-year-old had an economy rate of 9.44 in the tournament.

Speaking to the Rapport newspaper, Langeveldt said that Rabada deserves a break to prevent his burnout. The former player said that Rabada is hurt following the World Cup campaign and that he sets high standards for himself. He said:

"He is now 27, and he is not a robot. If we don’t make a plan, he will burn out. KG is a very proud player. He hates losing. And the T20 World Cup defeats hurt him. He sets very high standards, and he bowls an incredible amount of balls in the nets.”

After a promising start to the tournament, the Proteas endured a group-stage exit following a shock loss to the Netherlands in their last game. South Africa needed to win against the Dutch to progress to the semifinals, but failed to do so.

"I know he will be switched on for the Aussie series" - Charl Langeveldt

The former player also said that Rabada is always switched on for red ball cricket, adding:

"He is usually the type of player who will be a bit miserable right after a bad performance, but the next day he is back with meaning. He is the type of player who is switched on for every game, and especially for the Tests. I know he will be switched on for the Aussie series."

The first Test against Australia starts on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Proteas have won their last three-Test series Down Under.

