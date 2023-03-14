"He runs through brick walls for you" - Gary Stead impressed by Neil Wagner's spirited efforts against Sri Lanka in Christchurch

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead lauded Neil Wagner's spirit as it helped them script a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch. Stead feels the left-arm seamer leaves no stone unturned in doing the job for his team.

Despite sustaining a back injury while bowling on day three of the Christchurch Test against Sri Lanka and was doubtful of batting on the final day. However, the veteran bowler came out to bat and dived desperately to reach the keeper's end to scramble a bye, sealing New Zealand's two-wicket win.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS UPDATE | Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Dulux Test against Sri Lanka after a scan today revealed he has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Wagner felt pain on Day 3 at Hagley and the scan today revealed the extent of his injuries. #NZvSL UPDATE | Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Dulux Test against Sri Lanka after a scan today revealed he has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Wagner felt pain on Day 3 at Hagley and the scan today revealed the extent of his injuries. #NZvSL https://t.co/P2GMOSaOr3

Speaking after the hosts' two-wicket victory, Stead highlighted that he had no knowledge of Wagner's hamstring problem; hence, it was a commendable to go out there and win the game for New Zealand.

As quoted by stuff.co.nz, he said:

"He runs through brick walls for you, doesn't he? I mean, Neil is an unbelievable human being in what he can do and what he wants to do for the team as well. He obviously had the disc problem ... and we didn't know he had a hamstring tear as well at the same time."

He added:

So to still try and get himself up and do something for the team that next morning ... he was with the physio for up to about two hours trying to prove that he could get out there and do it. Unfortunately, the injury was such that he couldn't, but that for me shows testament to what he's about as a person and what he's prepared to do for New Zealand."

Wagner was expensive in Sri Lanka's first innings, conceding 68 from his ten overs and managed only three in the second innings due to injury.

"One of the best test knocks I've seen under pressure" - Gary Stead on Kane Williamson's unbeaten 121

Gary Stead. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gary Stead further underlined that it was not easy to score on the wicket and that Kane Williamson's efforts to consistently score at nearly five an over were sensational.

The 51-year-old added:

"That was a really tricky wicket and a wicket where you have to score at five an over for a period of time was always going to be really tough. We talked about the ball perhaps getting a little bit older, being easier to score at the back end, so structured our run chase around how that happened. He was sensational yesterday – one of the best test knocks I've seen under pressure."

The second and final Test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Wellington.

