"He's not batting to make 100" - Marcus Stoinis in awe of David Warner after his 163 in PAK vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has asserted that David Warner doesn't bat for centuries and instead looks to take it to the opposition. Stoinis admitted to being in awe of the batting spectacle that Warner put on against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday.

Warner was in sensational touch against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, slamming 163 off 124 deliveries to lift his side to 367. It was also his third 150-plus score in World Cups and he now has five tons in tournament history, with a best of 178 against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition.

Speaking to Star Sports after Australia's 62-run victory, Stoinis, who took 2 vital wickets, was impressed by the range of shots Warner possesses and said:

"I just love that he's taken the game on. He's not batting to make 100. He's batting to take the game on and to show us how he can play. We've seen so many shots. Like when he steps across the stunts, he gets over a fine leg. It's just great to see him confident to take the bowling on from pretty much the first ball."

The left-hander was especially on the attack against Haris Rauf in the speedster's first over. Both Warner and Mitchell Marsh took him for 24 runs, with the former reaching his half-century off 39 deliveries and his ton off 86.

"They're both superstars" - Marcus Stoinis on David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. (Credits: Twitter)

The Perth-born cricketer reckons both their openers are absolute superstars, given the camaraderie they share. Stoinis elaborated:

"They love batting together. They got a nice bond that they've struck up over the last couple of months and through the T20s. Michy's (Marsh) birthday today as well. So I'm sure he got a few birthday wishes coming through today. But yeah, great partnership. I think this was Davey's (Warner) 4th 100 against Pakistan in a row as well. So his record's great. They're both superstars."

The five-time champions will turn their attention to the Netherlands, whom they will face in Delhi on October 25.