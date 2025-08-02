"He's bit more mature and sensible now" - Cheteshwar Pujara's blunt take on Indian star amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara offered his insights on star India pacer Mohammed Siraj amid the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. He made a blunt take on the pacer's current nature as compared to the past.

Cheteshwar Pujara reckoned that Siraj has matured and is more sensible now. However, he asserted that the fearless approach and aggression has remained intact.

"He's bit more matured and sensible now. He's still fearless, aggressive on the field. His personality hasn't changed much. What he has learned is the kind of line and length he has to bowl against a particular batter and he learns quickly," the batter said on Sony Sports Network. (0:38)

Siraj grabbed four wickets in the first innings at The Oval. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the 31-year-old delivered as expected. England were bowled out for 247 from 129/1. Siraj claimed the big scalps of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell.

Over the years, the pacer has worked on his incoming delivery. Cheteshwar Pujara compared the skill to that of England great James Anderson, who also bowled lethal inswingers.

"His incoming deliveries are very dangerous. I have faced someone like James Anderson and when he gets his away swingers going, the moment you move on the middle stump, he bowls that beautiful inswinger and you are trapped in front. And Siraj is able to do that. He doesn't do much in the air. It happens after pitching. As a batter, once it happens after pitching, there is nothing much you can do about it," he reflected. (2:53)

Siraj will have a crucial role to play in the second innings as well.

Cheteshwar Pujara highlights how Mohammed Siraj can be more effective

Mohammed Siraj has developed another key variation in his Test cricket arsenal, which is bowling with the scrambled seam. Also known as the wobbled seam, it helps the ball deviate off the pitch, making it difficult for batters to judge the movement.

Siraj has been lethal using the scrambled seam delivery when the ball is old. However, he does not use the variation with the new ball, which surprised Cheteshwar Pujara.

The veteran batter pointed out that Siraj can be more effective by using it with the new ball as well.

"I am a little surprised that he doesn't use it when the ball is new (scrambled seam). When the ball is new, many Indian bowlers tend to swing the ball with the Dukes ball. If he can do the same thing with the new ball, he will be even more effective. Once the ball gets old, he knows his wicket-taking delivery," he highlighted. (5:59)

The Indian quick has been impressive in this series. He became the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps from nine innings so far.

