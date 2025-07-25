"He's embarrassing Shubman Gill" - Fans react to Washington Sundar's double strike after being brought on after 68 overs in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar brought his side back into the contest with a double strike after a wicket-less opening session on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The spinner dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession after being ignored for the majority of the innings. Sundar did not avail a chance to bowl on Day 2 as skipper Shubman Gill leaned towards the pace quartet and Ravindra Jadeja. Even on Day 3, the spinner was not considered to be brought into the attack as the overnight pair of Joe Root and Ollie Pope comfortably coasted along to forge a mammoth partnership for the third wicket. The all-rounder was finally introduced into the attack after the 68th over mark, hoping for a final charge before the new ball is taken. Sundar, much like in previous matches in the series, was able to find some serious drift. He kept Ollie Pope in check, who arguably looked fidgety while trying to prod the deliveries moving away from him. Inevitably, one of them caught the outside edge, and KL Rahul claimed another secure catch at slip. The dismissal broke the partnership, bringing Harry Brook to the crease. The drift was responsible for the new batter as well, soon after. He tried to charge down the track, only for the ball to move away, and land in Dhruv Jurel's gloves for a routine stumping. Fans lauded Washington Sundar for his impact and questioned how he was kept out of the attack for so long. Here are some of the reactions on social media: &quot;Atleast justify your selections,&quot; one fan posted. &quot;He's embarrassing Shubman Gill here,&quot; one post read. &quot;It took a million years for Shubman Gill to get Washington Sundar to bowl,&quot; another fan remarked. Washington Sundar has conceded only 25 runs in the first 10 overs of his spell in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test The all-rounder has bowled an extended spell ever since being brought into the attack. Not only has he delivered a couple of wickets, but he has also restricted the run flow. He is by far the most economical bowler on show, with figures of 2-25 after bowling 10 overs. At the time of writing, England have crossed India's first innings total of 358, and are on their way to build a lead.