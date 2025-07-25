"He's embarrassing Shubman Gill" - Fans react to Washington Sundar's double strike after being brought on after 68 overs in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jul 25, 2025 19:00 IST
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar picked up the key wickets of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook (Image Credit: Getty/X)

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar brought his side back into the contest with a double strike after a wicket-less opening session on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The spinner dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession after being ignored for the majority of the innings.

Ad

Sundar did not avail a chance to bowl on Day 2 as skipper Shubman Gill leaned towards the pace quartet and Ravindra Jadeja. Even on Day 3, the spinner was not considered to be brought into the attack as the overnight pair of Joe Root and Ollie Pope comfortably coasted along to forge a mammoth partnership for the third wicket.

The all-rounder was finally introduced into the attack after the 68th over mark, hoping for a final charge before the new ball is taken. Sundar, much like in previous matches in the series, was able to find some serious drift. He kept Ollie Pope in check, who arguably looked fidgety while trying to prod the deliveries moving away from him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Inevitably, one of them caught the outside edge, and KL Rahul claimed another secure catch at slip. The dismissal broke the partnership, bringing Harry Brook to the crease. The drift was responsible for the new batter as well, soon after. He tried to charge down the track, only for the ball to move away, and land in Dhruv Jurel's gloves for a routine stumping.

Fans lauded Washington Sundar for his impact and questioned how he was kept out of the attack for so long. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
"Atleast justify your selections," one fan posted.
"He's embarrassing Shubman Gill here," one post read.
"It took a million years for Shubman Gill to get Washington Sundar to bowl," another fan remarked.

Washington Sundar has conceded only 25 runs in the first 10 overs of his spell in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

The all-rounder has bowled an extended spell ever since being brought into the attack. Not only has he delivered a couple of wickets, but he has also restricted the run flow.

He is by far the most economical bowler on show, with figures of 2-25 after bowling 10 overs. At the time of writing, England have crossed India's first innings total of 358, and are on their way to build a lead.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications