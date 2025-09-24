“He’s not going to be in the discussion” - Former India batter suggests Shreyas Iyer’s end in Test cricket ahead of IND vs WI 2025 series

Former Indian batter Rohan Gavaskar believes Shreyas Iyer will not be in the discussion for selection in the Test side in the future, following the latter's recent request for a break from red-ball cricket. A few hours after relinquishing the India A captaincy ahead of their second unofficial Test against Australia A, Iyer wrote to the BCCI about taking a break from the longest format as per the latest reports (via India Today).

The decision has reportedly been made as a result of the continued troubles with his back injury. The 30-year-old has confirmed that his bad back has relegated him to a point where he cannot field for over four days at a stretch.

Talking about Iyer's sudden red-ball decision on Cricbuzz, Gavaskar said (13:14):

"Now the selectors will know where they stand in terms of Shreyas Iyer based on what he has informed the BCCI. So he's not going to be in the discussion or in contention for the Test team. He was practicing hard before the Asia Cup so he wanted it. But sometimes you have to listen to your body and sometimes you have to take a harsh call."

He continued:

"And this is the good thing about 2025. You can take such calls. You can take a call of saying I am going to give up red-ball cricket and know you'll be fine. That is a fabulous place to be in. Back in the day, you can't take this call. You will try and fight through that pain barrier and play red-ball cricket because that was the only option other than the 50-over format."

Iyer has played only 14 Tests for India despite making his red-ball debut in 2021. His last Test appearance came in the home series against England in February last year.

"Indian cricket is at that stage where players like Shreyas can take that call" - Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar believes the prominence of white-ball cricket with the T20 format and the IPL allows players like Shreyas Iyer the luxury of potentially quitting the red-ball format. The 30-year-old is an integral part of the Indian ODI side, having recently helped them win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Now and I am saying this as a positive, Indian cricket is at that stage where players like Shreyas can take that call where they have an option for their future in white-ball cricket. Shreyas still has a lot left in white-ball cricket. White ball is such a big part of our cricketing calendar now that it is great he has still got a lot of cricket to offer," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"He is also thinking about not risking or jeopardizing that part of his career. The basic thing for any cricketer is to get the appreciation of their skills in front of thousands in the stands and millions on TV. So he still has the opportunity to experience that, feel that and keep on playing cricket."

Iyer has also displayed incredible leadership qualities for Mumbai and his IPL franchises. The veteran cricketer captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a runner-up finish this year.

