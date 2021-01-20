“He’s going to be the next captain” – Shashi Tharoor makes bold Shubman Gill claim

Shashi Tharoor believes that Shubman Gill will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team, provided he continues the temperament he showed in Australia. The politician praised Shubman Gill’s confidence in his debut series, as he backed him to have a bright future for India.

Shubman Gill finished as one of India’s top scorers in Australia. The young opener who made his Test debut for India this series scored 259 runs in just three Tests, at an average of 51.80.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Shashi Tharoor applauded Shubman Gill. He made the bold prediction that the youngster will take over the leadership reigns from Virat Kohli.

“This is a guy who acts like he has a very old head on his shoulders. If he manages to carry on like this for a couple of years, he’s going to be the next captain of India after Virat Kohli. I have no doubt about it. He has such an extraordinary presence and a sense of self-collectedness. I think his future is absolutely assured.”

Performance of Shubman Gill in the Test series against Australia:



45(65)

35*(36)

50(101)

31(64)

7(15)

91(146)



259 runs from 3 Tests at an average of 51.80 including 2 fifty against Starc, Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/oFa7clL8AR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill played a crucial role for India in the Brisbane Test, as his 91 in the 2nd innings got the team going. Gill’s knock was even more impressive, considering senior opener Rohit Sharma had already departed, and Australia’s pacers were in the ascendency.

Shubman Gill’s assuredness has been a trademark feature of this series. The young opener came into the side when India was struggling with their opening combination. But Gill took to the international stage like fish to water, impressing everyone, including Shashi Tharoor with his performances.

“There are so many things about him that are magnificent to watch. One of the things that impressed me most about the 21-year-old was the air of calm and confidence. There is no nervous energy around the guy. There is no tick. There is no sign of uncertainty or exaggerated gestures."

Tharoor glad to see India persist with Shubman Gill as an opener

The opener is set to keep his place for the England Tests

Although Shubman Gill slotted straight into the opener’s slot for India, some suggested that he dropped into the middle to accommodate both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

However, Shashi Tharoor was happy to see India persist with Shubman Gill at the top, despite the youngster making his ODI debut at the No. 3 slot for India.

“It was very interesting that they chose to persist with Gill as an opener even after admitting Mayank into the playing 11. He did so well in the second and third Test match. I’m sure the selectors felt that he looks so comfortable and natural in that slot, let him continue to do it. I’m very glad they stuck with him because he is truly awe-inspiring.”

There’s only one way to keep a team happy, keep winning 😉 pic.twitter.com/ImkkoGvH4M — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill registered two half-centuries on his debut tour and is likely to get an extended run at the top of the order. With the opener picked for the England series, expect him to kick on and begin what looks set to be a long and fruitful career.