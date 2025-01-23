“He’s gonna be a future captain” - Former Australia cricketer’s huge claim on Indian youngster after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Tilak Varma will lead Team India in T20Is in the future. The 53-year-old believes that Varma has a good cricketing brain to take the Indian team forward.

Notably, Varma led Hyderabad to the Ranji Trophy final win in the plate division of domestic cricket last year.

On the batting front, Varma recently smashed back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa. The southpaw also remained unbeaten on 19 as India beat England by seven wickets in the first of the five-match T20I series in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel (from 3:13 onwards):

"Tilak Varma is a player that I absolutely loved and I think he’s gonna be a future captain of India in this shorter form of the game. He’s very smart, got a very good cricket brain."

Brad Hogg lauds India opener after heroics in series opener against England

Brad Hogg showered praise on Abhishek Sharma for his heroics with the bat in the first T20I against England. He credited the coach and captain for backing the youngster. The remarks came as the left-hander smashed 79 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 232.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said (from 2:55 onwards):

"And then all of a sudden Abhishek Sharma was able to take away after that."

He continued (from 5:05 onwards):

"Yes, he’s had a few times where he has missed out and it’s good that he’s got the backing of the coach and captain because in T20 cricket, especially when you’re batting at the top of the order and you bat like Abhishek Sharma. They want him to express himself, go after the bowling, you are going to get out for low-scores, cheaply, because every now and then the ball is gonna do a little bit and you just can’t control that moment."

"You just gotta back yourself, and have belief and that’s what Abhishek Sharma does. And that’s what I really love about his batting. Keep it going," Hogg added.

Abhishek Sharma will now look to continue his good form in the remainder of the series against England.

