"He's got a big ego"- Ollie Robinson on prospect of facing off against Virat Kohli during India vs England Tests

England pacer Ollie Robinson said he was looking forward to his potential face-off with star Indian batter Virat Kohli during the upcoming five-match Test series between the two nations in India beginning on January 25.

Robinson has already dismissed Kohli thrice in Tests when India toured England back in 2021. The Brit states that he understood the challenge of keeping a veteran batter like Kohli quiet and wasn't shy of having a bit of sledging in the middle if needed.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of England's tour of India, here's what Ollie Robinson had to say about coming up against Virat Kohli:

"You always want to play against the best players, don't you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He's got a big ego and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we've had battles in the past, is exciting."

Robinson also spoke about how impressed he has been with Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's seam position and the learnings he took from how another veteran Ishant Sharma has bowled in India. He added:

"I've actually been practicing Mohammed Shami's dead-straight seam," he reveals. "He's one of the best bowlers for India. I was looking at Ishant [Sharma] as well - he played at Sussex for a bit and he's done really well in India for quite a while. He's tall, similar to me."

Shami will not be available for the first two Tests as he is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the 2023 World Cup.

Ollie Robinson on his role in England's pace attack

Ollie Robinson hasn't played for England ever since the third Test in the Ashes last year, where he suffered a back spasm and was ruled out for the remainder of the series. With Stuart Broad having hung his boots, Robinson could well start the first Test alongside James Anderson in the pace department.

Speaking about his mindset ahead of the Test series against India, Robinson stated:

"I prepared like I was going to be the leader of the attack for years, and probably looked too far ahead, if anything. I think now, maturing a little bit and knowing what can happen, I'm preparing like I'm playing another series and just going to do my best for England. Not looking too far ahead, not looking to be the leader of the attack or anything like that. Support Jimmy, support the spinners, and just support the team."

Ollie Robinson was a part of the England Test squad as a reserve player during the 2021 tour of India where the visitors lost 3-1.

