"He's the guy we've been relying on as Sri Lankans" - Russel Arnold on Wanindu Hasaranga

Former Sri Lankan middle-order batter Russel Arnold has showered praise on leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the wrist-spinner looks to make things happen, labelling him as a street fighter and a hope for Sri Lankan cricket.

Hasaranga became the top-ranked T20 bowler in November 2021, dethroning South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi. The 24-year old ended last year's T20 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker, snaring 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 5.2.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰



No.1 T20I bowler in the world - Wanindu Hasaranga

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Russel Arnold named Hasaranga as a key player for Sri Lanka, meeting expectations and rising through the ranks rapidly. He thinks the leg-spinner is a spectacular competitor, and always looks to improve himself. Arnold said about his compatriot:

"He's the guy we've been relying on as Sri Lankans. Quietly, he has been making it. He's keeping up to the expectations, or the belief that he's created about himself."

"He has got a good attitude, and, unlike most Sri Lankans, he's not timid. He's kind of a street fighter, always looking to make things happen, and he'll look to compete. That's the kind of quality that's pushing him on and on."

Hasaranga will be seen in action in the upcoming five-game T20I series against Australia. The Galle-born player was part of Sri Lanka's squad in three T20Is Down Under in 2019. However, he had a forgettable outing, going wicketless in four overs spanning two games.

"When you come to Australia, he should look at Zampa" - Russel Arnold

Russel Arnold. (Image Credits: Getty)

Russel Arnold advised his fellow Sri Lankan to take a leaf out of Adam Zampa and what he does differently in Australia - bowling wicket to wicket. In this regard, Arnold added what Hasaranga could look to do differently Down Under:

"He goes low – he gets the ball to not bounce as much, which works for him. Similar to Zampa – bowl wicket-to-wicket and don't turn it a lot. Just a few slight variations in pace and deviation, which gets them in."

"When you come to Australia, he should look at Zampa and see what he does different(ly). The fact is that the type of bowler he is, he doesn't need too much off the pitch. He bowls a good wrong'un, and that's the kind of delivery that a lot of people struggle to pick."

cricket.com.au

@LouisDBCameron | #AUSvSL



cricket.com.au/news/australia… Josh Inglis is set to debut in tomorrow night's opening T20 against Sri Lanka Josh Inglis is set to debut in tomorrow night's opening T20 against Sri Lanka @LouisDBCameron | #AUSvSL cricket.com.au/news/australia… https://t.co/l0juZj87pP

The five-game T20 series between Sri Lanka and Australia starts on February 11 in Sydney. Sri Lanka will hope to use the series as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Edited by Bhargav