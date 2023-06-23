“He's just passed, let him rest in peace” - Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan slams documentary on Aussie cricket legend

Australian spin wizard Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan has slammed Channel Nine's new television mini-series on the late cricketer. Questioning the timing of the release, she described the decision to air the documentary as ‘unkind’ and ‘mean-spirited’.

Widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Warne passed away at the age of just 52 on March 4 last year, while holidaying on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

Named 'Warnie', the mini-series on the Aussie legend is scheduled to air on June 25. According to reports, the documentary was filmed in Melbourne, and it narrates a dramatized version of Warne's cricketing journey. Australian actors Alex Williams and Marny Kennedy are playing the role of Warne and Callahan, respectively.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Callahan criticized the move to air the series on Warne even as his family is still trying to come to terms with the legendary cricketer’s death. She was quoted as saying:

"I haven't wanted to read into too much about it, but I think it's a bit unkind and mean-spirited to be honest. He's just passed, let him rest in peace. And for the kids, I just believe that they're not showing any compassion at all by putting this out there in such a short amount of time after this has happened. To be honest but that's how I feel about it.”

Warne was married to Callahan from 1995 to 2005 and had three children with her - Summer, Jackson and Brooke.

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad?” - Warne’s daughter had also criticized mini-series

Earlier, Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke had also hit out at Channel Nine after the announcement of the mini-series on the late cricket legend. Slamming the television network, with whom Warne was associated for a number of years, she wrote on Instagram:

"Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? He did so much for Channel Nine, and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life six months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”

Having made his international debut in 1992, Warne went on to play 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He retired from international cricket in 2007.

A year later, he led Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

