"He's just phenomenal" - Chris Gayle lavishes big praise on Suryakumar Yadav 

T20 superstar Chris Gayle believes India's stand-in T20I captain and the ICC top-ranked batter Suryakumar Yadav is a "phenomenal player" with a bright future.

Gayle's comments came ahead of India's three-T20I series against South Africa which begins Sunday.

Apart from being the team captain and the senior-most player, Suryakumar is also the most explosive batter whi boasts a stunning double of a 171.71 strike rate and an average of 44.11 in 58 T20Is for India.

"I don't know how to describe that, he's just phenomenal. [He hits] pretty much all around the ground, fantastic. Good strike rate, good player. Like I said, [he has a] bright future as well. I know he pretty much just started but down the road, consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY. He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent," Gayle said on Star Sports.

"You just don't know how to describe it. I am sure bowlers also try to pinpoint how to bowl to him because he's so, you know, like a 360 [degree] player as well. It is going to be difficult for bowlers to work him, to decide which areas to [bowl to] try and cramp him out. Like I said, he's just phenomenal," he added.

India and South Africa will compete in T20Is in Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg before moving on to a three-ODI series and two Tests.

"He has the potential to take it to the next level" - AB de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav

The "360 player" tag was originally associated with South African legend AB de Villiers. Suryakumar is often praised as his Indian reincarnation.

In a recent YouTube video, de Villiers said the Indian has the potential to take it to the "next level" if he can keep his patience.

"I hope he never falls into the trap of trying to push it too hard. As a player, I always respected the situation. Always wait for your opportunity, be patient and you will get it. I believe he has the potential to take it to the next level," de Villiers said.

The first T20I will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday.

