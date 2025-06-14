“He’s let himself down over his career” - Brad Hogg’s huge claim on Indian all-rounder ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg questioned pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur's fitness levels ahead of the India-England five-Test series, starting June 20. The 33-year-old was included in the Indian squad after not playing a Test since the 2023 tour of South Africa.

However, Hogg believes his fitness to sustain for five Tests and deliver consistent performances remains a question mark. Thakur has endured an up-and-down Test career, picking up 31 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 28.38.

Talking about Thakur in a look ahead to the India-England series in an interview with RevSportz, Hogg said:

"The thing with Thakur and I’m sorry about this Shardul Thakur and any fans out there with Thakur, the thing with him, I love his all-round ability, but I just think he’s let himself down over his career with his fitness. I just don’t think he’s looked after himself and I don’t know whether you can have him in that lineup."

He added:

"I’d still stick with Jadeja. I think Jadeja adds better depth with your batting. And you might be able to have Reddy in there as well with the bat and just bowling a few medium pacers. But I don’t think you can go there with Thakur. I just don’t think he’s fit enough."

Thakur played in three out of the five Tests during India's last tour of England in 2021/22, picking up eight wickets in the 2-2 drawn affair.

"Don’t think his fitness will be up to it for the five Test matches" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg urged India not to pin their hopes on Shardul Thakur for all five Tests in the upcoming series against England. He will likely battle for a spot in the XI with batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"I don’t think he would play all five Test matches. I think if you rock up and conditions look as though, or the pitch is green and it’s going to seam and it looks as though it’s going to be overcast for a three- or four-day period through the Test match, you might think about playing Shardul Thakur. But I wouldn’t be rushing in there and having him in my main eleven. I just don’t think his fitness will be up to it for the five Test matches," said Hogg (via the aforementioned source).

India's other seam-bowling options include Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

