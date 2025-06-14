"He's like AB in that way" - When a former South Africa captain compared Aiden Markram's personality to Proteas legend

South Africa opening batter Aiden Markram played a starring role in his side's pursuit of 282 runs for victory in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's. The right-hander's hundred in the second innings put his side in the driver's seat to win their first global title in 27 years.

Markram's former captain and teammate Dean Elgar had said in 2019 that Markram had an aura about him, but did not have an arrogant streak along with it. The former southpaw had also likened Markram's mannerisms to AB de Villiers.

"Aiden will do things his own way. He doesn't need to puff his chest out and try and be something he is not. He has an aura. He's a special talent but there's no arrogance about him.

"You can see that that in the small ways he interacts with everyone in the team and is happy to be the drinks pourer in fines meetings. He's like AB in that way," Dean Elgar had told The Cricket Monthly.

Markram debuted for South Africa in Test cricket in 2017, three years after he had led South Africa to an Under-19 World Cup win in Dubai with a side that also had Kagiso Rabada, among other talented cricketers.

Aiden Markram holds fort as South Africa inch closer to victory in 2025 WTC final

Chasing 282 runs for victory in the 2025 WTC final, South Africa needed one or more batters to stay in for the long haul to clinch victory. Aiden Markram put his hand up and compiled an outstanding hundred on Day Three of the match.

He put on 61 runs for the second wicket and 147 runs for the third wicket with Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma, respectively, to put South Africa in prime position for victory. At the time of writing, South Africa were 275/4 in the 81st over of the innings.

