“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life” – World Cup hero Mohammed Shami turns savior after witnessing live car accident

Mohammed Shami became a savior while traveling to Nainital to enjoy quality time off the field after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.

On Saturday (November 25), Shami saved a person's life who suffered a car accident. In a video shared on Instagram, the car in front of him fell between the bushes. The pacer spearhead captioned the Instagram post:

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life, his car fell down from the hill road near Nanital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely.”

On the professional front, Mohammed Shami has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia at home. That development came after he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup, picking up 24 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 5.26.

In the tournament, the UP-born also became the leading wicket-taker for India in World Cup with 55 scalps. Only Lasith Malinga (56), Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), and Glenn McGrath (71) are ahead of him.

Shami will next be in action during the South Africa tour of India, comprising three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests.

Mohammed Shami thanks PM Modi for his special gesture after Team India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consoling him and other players after Team India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 2023 World Cup.

He tagged PM Modi and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!”

Following his heroics in the 2023 World Cup, Shami has been included in the team of the marquee ICC tournament.

ICC's 2023 World Cup team of the tournament: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa, and Mohammed Shami.