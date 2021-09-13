"He's a match winner, don't write him off" - Moin Khan opens up on son Azam Khan's selection 

Moin Khan, a former wicket-keeper batsman from Pakistan, has expatiated in the selection debate that has been going around the selection of son Azam Khan.

Moin Khan was seen during a press conference of former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja's first media interaction since being elected as PCB chairman. Moin was asked about his son Azam Khan and the debate that has been going on with Azam being selected in the team. He said

"Everyone keeps talking about fitness, which I agree is important. But, over the years we have had players who are said to be fit but don't perform. I don't need to reiterate the fact Azam plays for my own PSL franchise and has won us games, so the skill aspect has always been there. So I will just say that he's a match winner, don't write him off."

"I love when people criticize my son. I believe criticisms will bring the best out of him; it will make him a player."

Azam has been going through baptism by fire ever since he has been in the Pakistani cricket circuit. The critics have been harsh on him as he's the son of a former cricketer. But his father knows how to keep him going. Here's what Moin said on Azam's relentless criticism

"Basically, criticisms are a part of the sport and are for the betterment of the player in question. It can encourage the individual to keep improving."

"Told Azam to take critics in a positive manner" - Moin Khan

Moin Khan, a former player himself, empathized with son Azam as he felt being a critic is one of the easier jobs in cricket. The former gloveman recalled his playing days and how the tough competition meant he was dropped from the team often too.

"I have myself faced the axe a number of times and then made comebacks as well on the back of brilliant performances. Therefore, I have already told Azam to take critics in a positive manner."

Moin perceives that every individual takes to criticism in their own way. It generally depends on the perspective and the mindset that one has.

"Every flaws and weaknesses which are highlighted by the critics can help tighten up a player, it all depends upon the perspective of an individual."

Pakistan will meet New Zealand at home in a three ODI and five T20 match series. Azam Khan has been selected in the team for the games against New Zealand which will precede England's arrival in Pakistan. Azam's role as a second wicket-keeping option and a power hitter in the middle order will be tested in the T20 World Cup.

