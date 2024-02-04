"He's the next one" - Alastair Cook expects Indian fans to see Shubman Gill step into Virat Kohli's shoes in future

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes Indian fans expect Shubman Gill to take the baton from Virat Kohli across formats in the near future. The ex-England opener reckons the right-hander has serious talent and lauded his knock on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam.

The Punjab-born batter brought up his third Test hundred after a prolonged lean patch in the format as he steadied India in a seesaw innings. The 24-year-old also reached the three-figure mark in quick time - off 132 deliveries - off Shoaib Bashir's bowling for his maiden ton against England.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cook reckons India's mighty expectations can be a lot for Gill, but expects him to deal with it like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli did. He said:

"Gill played beautifully. He has serious talent... and there was probably quite a lot of pressure on his shoulders. At the World Cup [in India], all the billboards were of Kohli, but he's the next one they want to step into his shoes.

"That's a big thing to have the pressure of a country the size of India on your shoulders. As a young talent, that's something that the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli have dealt with... and he now has to learn to deal with it."

The youngster faced criticism after registering two low scores in Hyderabad and wasting a start in the first innings in Vizag. However, Gill could not convert it into a daddy hundred as the reverse sweep off Bashir brought about his downfall.

"He's made sure now that the selectors can't ignore him" - Alastair Cook on Shubman Gill

The 39-year-old also believes Gill has made himself undroppable for the remaining Tests of this series with this knock, adding:

"What we've seen today is just how talented he is, the shots he has, and we're definitely going to see him the rest of this series. He was out of form, hadn't scored many runs, and there's Rahul and Kohli to come back into the side, but he's made sure now that the selectors can't ignore him."

Gill's hundred set England a colossal 399-run target and the tourists need another 332 to win with nine wickets in hand.

