"He's obviously an outstanding wicketkeeper" - Matt Prior on Ben Foakes

Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior believes Ben Foakes is brilliant behind the stumps and capable with the bat, and could have a great series against India in their own backyard.

Prior recalled Ben Foakes' fantastic hundred against Sri Lanka back in the 2018-19 Test series when England were in a spot of bother at 103-5.

England went on to whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in their own den and Foakes ended up as the player of the series, having scored 277 runs at an average of 69.25.

Matt Prior explained how Ben Foakes can be effective both as a wicket-keeper and a batsman on turning tracks in India.

"He's (Ben Foakes) obviously an outstanding wicketkeeper, but he's proved what he can do with the bat as well. I was fortunate to be in Sri Lanka for his debut when England were five-down with not many on the board [103] before he walked in and scored that brilliant hundred. It's a great opportunity for him: you want to grab any chance you get with both hands in international cricket," Prior was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Ben Foakes is back!



And he is looking forward to play against India https://t.co/ou7QzeDV1I — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 1, 2021

England are being smart with rotating players and bringing in Ben Foakes: Matt Prior

Ben Foakes will take over as England's wicket-keeper when Jos Buttler returns home after the first Test

Although England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the recently-concluded Test series in the island nation, they were not at full-strength. The likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were rested, with a view to keep them fresh for the tour to India.

While the star duo is set to be back in the side, Jonny Bairstow won't be a part of the squad for the first two Tests against India, due to England's policy of rotating multi-format players.

This player management policy will also see Jos Buttler head back following the first Test, with Ben Foakes set to don the gloves later.

While many former cricketers have questioned England's tactics, Matt Prior has backed the team management's move to keep players fresh.

He believes an entire squad will need to perform if they want to beat the formidable Indian team in their home conditions.

"England are being smart by rotating players with so much cricket coming up. India is the type of place where you've got to use your squad. It's not just 11 guys who will win you a series, so having someone as able and capable as Ben Foakes to come in is only good news," Matt Prior said.

Matt Prior also feels players like Joe Root and Ben Foakes will come in handy for the visitors, since they have proved their mettle on turning tracks.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai from February 5.