"He's on par with Kohli already" - England spinner's remark on Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

England spinner Adil Rashid stated that India's Test captain Shubman Gill is on par with Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries at the age of 25, amid the five-match series between England and India. After England won the first Test in Leeds, the visitors bounced back with a dominant 336-run win in the second Test in Birmingham.

Ad

Talking on the "Beard Before Wicket" podcast, Adil Rashid stated that Gill is on par with Kohli at a similar age in terms of centuries scored. He also added that Gill is used to the pressure as he plays in India and in the IPL.

"He's got the potential already. I've seen a stat, he's 25 but he's on par with Kohli already, when he was 25, in terms of centuries. Growing up in India, he's got to be used to that pressure in the IPL and playing in India. He's got that already in him. I think he'll thrive under that pressure and it shows," Rashid said. (5:39)

Ad

Trending

Ad

England batter Dawid Malan reckoned that Shubman Gill leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL and dealing with the pressure of the league will help him in his India captaincy as well.

"To captain an IPL team. He's taken over and to be able to captain, to deal with pressure of franchise cricket, with owners who have opinions on teams, your own performances. They spend a lot of money on the team and want the team to be performing. That will help him captaining India. Someone like Shubman Gill, having that experience and to deal with pressure, expectations, and big names, that would put him in a really good space to captain India," Malan said.

Ad

The third Test is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's in London.

Adil Rashid praises Shubman Gill's technique

Adil Rashid also praised Shubman Gill for adapting to the conditions and making the required changes in his batting. He stated that Gill has the mindset to improve and become the best.

"He's played in England before. But look at the changes he made technically. The changes he's made to adapt to these conditions. He was getting bowled and LBW a lot before but that in itself shows his determination to get better but also to become the best. I think a lot goes to his upbringing as well where he's played in India and what they instill in them in terms of cricket, how they really drill in," Rashid said. (1:16)

Ad

"One thing is having that hunger but also having that thing of wanting to improve and become the best. He has that mindset. You have to adapt to certain conditions and play differently and so far he is doing that," Adil added.

Shubman Gill has already scored 585 runs in just two Test matches at an average of 146.25 with two hundreds and a double hundred in this series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news