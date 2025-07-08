"He's on par with Kohli already" - England spinner's remark on Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

England spinner Adil Rashid stated that India's Test captain Shubman Gill is on par with Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries at the age of 25, amid the five-match series between England and India. After England won the first Test in Leeds, the visitors bounced back with a dominant 336-run win in the second Test in Birmingham.
Talking on the "Beard Before Wicket" podcast, Adil Rashid stated that Gill is on par with Kohli at a similar age in terms of centuries scored. He also added that Gill is used to the pressure as he plays in India and in the IPL.
"He's got the potential already. I've seen a stat, he's 25 but he's on par with Kohli already, when he was 25, in terms of centuries. Growing up in India, he's got to be used to that pressure in the IPL and playing in India. He's got that already in him. I think he'll thrive under that pressure and it shows," Rashid said. (5:39)
England batter Dawid Malan reckoned that Shubman Gill leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL and dealing with the pressure of the league will help him in his India captaincy as well.
"To captain an IPL team. He's taken over and to be able to captain, to deal with pressure of franchise cricket, with owners who have opinions on teams, your own performances. They spend a lot of money on the team and want the team to be performing. That will help him captaining India. Someone like Shubman Gill, having that experience and to deal with pressure, expectations, and big names, that would put him in a really good space to captain India," Malan said.
The third Test is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's in London.
Adil Rashid praises Shubman Gill's technique
Adil Rashid also praised Shubman Gill for adapting to the conditions and making the required changes in his batting. He stated that Gill has the mindset to improve and become the best.
"He's played in England before. But look at the changes he made technically. The changes he's made to adapt to these conditions. He was getting bowled and LBW a lot before but that in itself shows his determination to get better but also to become the best. I think a lot goes to his upbringing as well where he's played in India and what they instill in them in terms of cricket, how they really drill in," Rashid said. (1:16)
"One thing is having that hunger but also having that thing of wanting to improve and become the best. He has that mindset. You have to adapt to certain conditions and play differently and so far he is doing that," Adil added.
Shubman Gill has already scored 585 runs in just two Test matches at an average of 146.25 with two hundreds and a double hundred in this series.
