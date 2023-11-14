"He’s not been potent at all in this tournament" - Ian Healy concerned over Mitchell Starc's form ahead of 2023 World Cup semi-final

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy questioned left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc's potency ahead of their 2023 World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

Starc was the leading wicket-taker in the previous two ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019, with 22 and 27 wickets, respectively. However, Starc has struggled for control and penetration in the ongoing edition, with 10 wickets in eight games at a dismal average of 43.90 and an economy rate of 6.90.

Speaking on the SENQ Breakfast, Healy raised concerns about Starc being a potent force, especially in the powerplay.

"Is (Starc) still a potent force? He’s not been potent at all in this tournament. 10 wickets off eight games is not bad but where is he taking these wickets? He won’t be potent at all until he gets it right and zero in on the stumps much better than he has. Fire into those stumps and feet," Healy said.

Mitchell Starc has picked up only four wickets in the first powerplay at a dismal average of 34.75.

Ian Healy asserted that having South Africa a couple of wickets down in the first 10 overs is paramount to Australia's chances in the semi-final.

"If we haven’t got South Africa one or two wickets down in that powerplay, then it’ll be a big total to chase," Healy stated.

In the earlier matchup between the two sides, a wayward bowling and fielding display led to the Proteas amassing 311 in their 50 overs on a tacky Lucknow wicket. The Men in Yellow struggled to chase it down, losing by a mammoth 134 runs.

However, the defeat was also the last for Australia, who have since won seven consecutive games to finish third on the points table.

"Just to try and fire him up" - Ian Healy on Mitchell Starc missing Australia's final game against Bangladesh

Australia will hope for Mitchell Starc to return to form in the semi-final.

Despite Mitchell Starc admitting to being left out of the playing XI in Australia's final league game against Bangladesh, Ian Healy believes that the former was rested to have him fresh and fired up for the semi-final.

The 33-year-old featured in all eight of Australia's games before the Bangladesh clash. The five-time world champions had no issues brushing aside the Asian side by eight wickets despite Starc's absence.

"He needs to be much, much better. That’s why they rested him. Just to try and fire him up. He is a long way off his previous (best)," Healy said of Starc.

Australia and South Africa will meet for a third time in the ODI World Cup semi-final, with the Aussies winning on the previous occasions in 1999 and 2007. However, recent history favors the Proteas, with the side on a four-match winning streak in ODIs against the Australians.

The semi-final clash is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.