"He’s a quality performer"– Michael Hussey expects Jhye Richardson to return to the Australian T20I team soon

Michael Hussey is confident Jhye Richardson will return to the Australian team soon after his fantastic performances in the Big Bash League. Hussey expects the Perth Scorchers star to earn a place in the Australian squad for the upcoming T20I series against the New Zealand cricket team.

Jhye Richardson has done an excellent job for the Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League. So far, he has taken 18 wickets for the Perth Scorchers in BBL 2020-21, which includes a four-wicket haul against Sydney Thunder last week.

During his recent appearance on The Fast And Curious Podcast, Michael Hussey heaped praise on the Perth Scorchers bowler.

"Definitely, he’ll (Jhye Richardson) definitely be there (in the squad for the series against New Zealand). I know Justin Langer’s a huge fan of Jhye Richardson, he’s been bowling so well – particularly in Perth at Optus Stadium. He’s a quality performer so I have no doubt (he’ll be there), as long as he stays fit," said Michael Hussey.

Jhye Richardson has played two Tests, 13 ODIs, and nine T20Is for the Australian cricket team. The right-arm fast bowler played his last T20I against India back in February 2019. Although Richardson has troubled the batsmen with his pace, he has not been able to maintain his fitness over an extended period.

Michael Hussey gives his opinion on Jhye Richardson's skills and fitness levels

Jhye Richardson missed the 2019 Cricket World Cup because of a dislocated shoulder

Michael Hussey admitted that even though Jhye Richardson's fitness levels were not the highest, his fast-bowling skills were 100%. The Perth Scorchers pacer is the only bowler from his team to have bowled over 30 overs in the Big Bash League. He has bowled 31.4 overs in nine innings, scalping 18 wickets at an economy rate of 6.34. Talking about Richardson's fitness, Hussey said:

“I know he’s still not 100 per cent fit which is pretty scary considering how good he’s going, but he’s building his fitness up all the time and his skills look like they’re at 100 per cent. I have no doubt he’ll be on that trip and he deserves to be.”