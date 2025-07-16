"He's been in the shadow of Virat Kohli" - Owais Shah's massive claim on star batter after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England cricketer Owais Shah claimed that star batter KL Rahul slipped under the radar while Virat Kohli was in the team. His remarks came after the third Test between England and India at Lord's.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket before the England tour. In his absence, KL Rahul has stepped up as the senior batter. He scored a century in the first innings at Lord's. Talking on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast, Owais Shah believes that it is now Rahul's time to flourish with Kohli not around anymore.

"I think he's been in the shadow of Kohli. With Kohli at the crease, he was always going to be your main batsman and Rahul was under the radar. But this is his time to flourish. This is the first series without Virat Kohli. Look at the batting order, yes Shubman Gill has done really well, I wasn't expecting it. I did not think he had it in him to do what he's done so far," he said. (21:20).

"But I still feel KL Rahul is the best batsman in the batting line-up who you should be able to rely on. And it is time for him to deliver the sort of numbers his technique and temperament promise. I feel KL, over 10-15 matches, may just outscore Shubman Gill. I think we will see him really come about in the next 12 months," he added.

Wrist-spinner Adil Rashid reckoned Rahul has improved massively. The three Tests showed that he has his game in order, believes Rashid. The 37-year-old also echoed Owais Shah's sentiments. He feels Rahul may go under the radar but he should leave his mark now.

The Indian opener has scored 375 runs from six innings so far on this tour. He averages 62.50 with two hundreds and a half-century.

The Indian set-up has faith in Ravindra Jadeja, believes Owais Shah

Meanwhile, Owais Shah believed that either Rishabh Pant or Ravindra Jadeja could have spoiled England's party in the third Test. He reckoned the two did not get enough support from the others in the fourth innings.

"He (Jadeja) got a couple of fifties in this game and four back-to-back in the series. The way I saw the game last night, the only two guys who may spoil the English party could have been Rishabh Pant or Ravindra Jadeja. They both have the ability to get in, score quick runs, and take fielders on. Six-hitting is not an issue for them. If one of them comes off, all you've got to do is bat around them, India should and might be favorites. I know Jadeja got some runs, he didn't look like getting out. It just felt like everybody else couldn't quite give them the support," he said. (10:10)

Shah added that Jadeja may not have been as effective with the ball so far. However, he has been impressive with the bat and the Indian set-up has faith in him. The all-rounder has scored 327 runs from six innings with four half-centuries.

