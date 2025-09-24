“He's not striking well” - Aakash Chopra slams star India batter for another poor show in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has criticized skipper Suryakumar Yadav for yet another disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The game is being played on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being sent in to bat, the Men in Blue posted 168/6 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the way with a blistering 75 off 37 balls. In contrast, Suryakumar struggled at the crease, scoring just five runs off 11 deliveries. Commenting on Suryakumar’s poor outing during an ESPNcricinfo segment, Aakash Chopra said:

“Suryakumar Yadav is not hitting the ball as well. That is something that must be highlighted and spoken about. Because I think what he did in the Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey actually has completely hidden what he has done on either side of the IPL. Actually, I mean he's not striking well. He's not scored enough. So on both counts he's not really scored the runs. Even in this tournament, he hasn't set the world on fire.”

In the four innings he has played so far in the tournament, Suryakumar has scored 59 runs at an average of 29.50, striking at 111.32, with a top score of an unbeaten 47. Prior to this game in 2025, the 35-year-old had managed just 82 runs across eight innings, averaging 13.67 with a strike rate of 124.24.

“He's the guy who actually takes down the opposition” - Aakash Chopra heaps massive praise on Abhishek Sharma

In the same conversation, Aakash Chopra praised Abhishek Sharma for his explosive 75 off 37 balls, which included six fours and five sixes, as India managed a total of just 168 in their 20 overs. Aakash Chopra said:

“37 balls, 75. Where the entire team has managed only 165 in 20 overs. So, you're looking at only 6 overs of Abhishek, and the entire team has managed only 90 odd runs in the remaining 14 overs. So, the difference is definitely stark. And while he was there, it's almost like... of course, he's the enforcer.”

“He's the guy who actually takes down the opposition. And also, it feels... he's intimidating. I mean, when you bowl at him, you feel that, okay, I'm going to get hurt. There was a chance. There was a chance. So, that is what I think most teams should try to do. Most bowlers should try to take a wicket. If you can't, then of course, he's going to do that. That's what he's doing right now. That's incredible,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma has been at the top of the run charts in the Asia Cup 2025, scoring 248 runs in five innings at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66, including two fifties.

