“He’s not technically efficient enough” - Damien Fleming’s scathing attack on Australian batter during SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming slammed the think tank for the move to bat all-rounder Cameron Green at No.3 in the ongoing 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. Coming off an injury layoff, Green is playing his first Test match in over a year, and the results showed in his performance.

The 26-year-old lasted only five balls across the two innings, scoring four runs. Ace pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in both innings, resulting in Australia's middle-order getting exposed to the new ball early.

Green's poor outing played a massive role in Australia's paltry totals of 212 and 207 in the two innings.

Talking about Australia's batting order for the ongoing WTC final, Fleming told SEN:

"We’ve complicated things here. I don’t like the top 3. Cam Green is not No 3. I’m a fan but where do you fit him in? He’s probably - in this line up - suited to No 6 but Beau Webster is not a superstar, but he’s just so handy in all three facets. Cam Green, watch his technique, he’s not technically efficient enough to bat at top 3 – these are specialist roles."

Trending

He continued:

"I won’t be surprised if Inglis comes in in the West Indies but is he going to bat in the top 6 against England? There’s so many questions. We have got to pick openers.Usman might get to the end of the Ashes and I expect him to get runs in the West Indies because it wont be dissimilar to Sri Lanka."

Green batted at No.4 in the last Test series he played against New Zealand before the WTC final. However, that was when premier batter Steve Smith was being experimented with as the opener.

Australia's WTC title defense in trouble against resilient South African unit

Expand Tweet

Australia's WTC title defense is hanging by a thread against the Proteas at the end of Day 3 at Lord's. Despite scoring only 212 in their first essay, the Aussies, led by skipper Pat Cummins' six-wicket haul, bowled South Africa out for 138.

However, another batting collapse saw the Aussies reeling at 73/7 in the second innings before a defiant half-century from Mitchell Starc took them to 207. It meant South Africa were left to chase a formidable 282 for victory.

Renowned for their ability to drive home the advantage on the big occasion, the Aussies surprisingly struggled to stop an inspired South African batting lineup. The Proteas, led by a brilliant unbeaten century from Aiden Markram, are sitting pretty on 213/2, needing only another 69 runs for a memorable win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️