“He’s not technically efficient enough” - Damien Fleming’s scathing attack on Australian batter during SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming slammed the think tank for the move to bat all-rounder Cameron Green at No.3 in the ongoing 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. Coming off an injury layoff, Green is playing his first Test match in over a year, and the results showed in his performance.
The 26-year-old lasted only five balls across the two innings, scoring four runs. Ace pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in both innings, resulting in Australia's middle-order getting exposed to the new ball early.
Green's poor outing played a massive role in Australia's paltry totals of 212 and 207 in the two innings.
Talking about Australia's batting order for the ongoing WTC final, Fleming told SEN:
"We’ve complicated things here. I don’t like the top 3. Cam Green is not No 3. I’m a fan but where do you fit him in? He’s probably - in this line up - suited to No 6 but Beau Webster is not a superstar, but he’s just so handy in all three facets. Cam Green, watch his technique, he’s not technically efficient enough to bat at top 3 – these are specialist roles."
He continued:
"I won’t be surprised if Inglis comes in in the West Indies but is he going to bat in the top 6 against England? There’s so many questions. We have got to pick openers.Usman might get to the end of the Ashes and I expect him to get runs in the West Indies because it wont be dissimilar to Sri Lanka."
Green batted at No.4 in the last Test series he played against New Zealand before the WTC final. However, that was when premier batter Steve Smith was being experimented with as the opener.
Australia's WTC title defense in trouble against resilient South African unit
Australia's WTC title defense is hanging by a thread against the Proteas at the end of Day 3 at Lord's. Despite scoring only 212 in their first essay, the Aussies, led by skipper Pat Cummins' six-wicket haul, bowled South Africa out for 138.
However, another batting collapse saw the Aussies reeling at 73/7 in the second innings before a defiant half-century from Mitchell Starc took them to 207. It meant South Africa were left to chase a formidable 282 for victory.
Renowned for their ability to drive home the advantage on the big occasion, the Aussies surprisingly struggled to stop an inspired South African batting lineup. The Proteas, led by a brilliant unbeaten century from Aiden Markram, are sitting pretty on 213/2, needing only another 69 runs for a memorable win.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️