“He’s thinking all the time” – Mark Taylor hails Alex Carey for Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has hailed wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his game awareness to stump Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday, July 2.

For the uninitiated, Carey produced a direct hit (underarm throw) when he caught Bairstow out of the crease. The right-handed batter casually walked out of the crease off the last ball of the 52nd over of England’s second innings. Generally, the batters inform the keeper or square-leg umpire before leaving the crease.

The dismissal shifted the momentum in favor of Australia as England were reduced to 193/6 while chasing 371.

Speaking to Channel 9, Taylor said:

“He had a terrific game. Obviously would've liked to have made a few more, but his glovework was impeccable in this game. I think he just gets better every time I watch him.”

The 58-year-old also credited him for England opener Zak Crawley stumping down the leg side.

“The stumping to remove (Zak) Crawley in the first innings was crucial, the catch down the leg side today, obviously the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow. What he's doing is he's thinking all the time about how he can contribute to Australia's performance.”

“He found a way” – Mark Taylor credits Pat Cummins’s captaincy for his plan B to dismiss Ben Stokes in 2nd Ashes Test

Mark Taylor has credited Pat Cummins for his change in tactics to overcome Ben Stokes’s counter-attack as Australia triumphed by 43 runs in the second Ashes Test. He said:

“Another good all-round game for Pat with bat and ball and also in the field. It wasn't easy today, but (he) found a way around that lunch break just to settle the game down a bit, change tactics, bowl a bit wider to Ben Stokes, just keep him quiet for an over or two. "

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"It was getting away from them before lunch, but had that chance to regroup after lunchtime and came out and changed the game.”

For the uninitiated, Stokes scored 155 off 214 balls. The left-handed batter shared a 108-run partnership with Stuart Broad for the seventh wicket to frustrate Australia.

The third Ashes Test will be played at Leeds, starting July 6.

