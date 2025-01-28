"He's a tremendous actor or he's got great pain tolerance" - Steve Smith's hilarious comment on Australian bowler ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith has acknowledged his surprise at how quickly Matthew Kuhnemann recovered from a thumb dislocation to storm into contention to play the opening Test against Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old hilariously stated that either the left-arm spinner is a tremendous actor or possesses an incredible tolerance for pain.

The 28-year-old endured a thumb dislocation during the Big Bash League (BBL) fixture between the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes, forcing him to undergo surgery ahead of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. Fortunately, Kuhnemann suffered the injury on his non-bowling hand and has recovered quickly to be able to field and bat as well.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the opening Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, beginning on Wednesday, January 29, Smith lauded the surgeon for doing an incredible job on Kuhnemann to get him ready for the series. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"Apparently the surgeon's done an incredible job for him to be able to field and do some of the things he (Kuhnemann) has been able to do the last couple of days, we're a bit gobsmacked. Either he's a tremendous actor or he's got great pain tolerance, but he's ticked all the boxes and should be ready to go. We'd love to name a team as early as possible but things can change really quickly in this part of the world."

The Queensland spinner could slot into the playing eleven alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy depending upon the conditions in Galle. Kuhnemann has so far featured in three Tests, taking nine wickets at 31.11, including a fifer.

"He's going to learn a lot" - Steve Smith on Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Smith confirming that Travis Head will open the innings in the series-opener against Sri Lanka, the veteran still expects the tour to be a massive learning curve for the young Sam Konstas. Recalling his experience during Australia's tour of India in 2013, Smith stated (as per the aforementioned source):

"He's going to have a lot of practice if he doesn't play, which in itself is great for development. I only have to think back to 2013 (in India) where I didn't play the first two Tests, and just the amount of balls I was hitting in the nets and the skills I was able to develop from facing loads of net bowlers and things like that. So whether he plays or not, I think it's going to be a wonderful experience for him. He's going to learn a lot."

Australia last won a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2011.

