“He’s a valuable asset” – Wasim Jaffer lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for match-winning performance against Bangladesh

Former India player Wasim Jaffer has called all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin an invaluable asset after his match-winning effort in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The statement came as the right-hander scored an unbeaten 42 during his match-winning partnership with Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) for the eighth wicket. He also picked up six wickets in the Test.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said about Ashwin:

“As a batsman or player, there is no denying the fact that he’s a valuable asset.”

Ashwin had earlier scored a half-century during the first innings of the Chattogram Test, which India won by 188 runs.

Jaffer reckons Ashwin should only focus on red ball cricket and groom the next generation of talent in Tamil Nadu. He said:

“Whenever he gets the chance, he plays for Tamil Nadu as well. A lot of youngsters in the Tamil Nadu circuit or TNPL can learn so much from a guy like Ashwin.”

Ashwin will next be seen in action during the four-Test series against Australia in February-March at home.

“That wicket of Litton Das was probably the turning point” – Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer reckons the wicket of Bangladesh star batter Litton Das on Day 3 was the game's turning point.

The right-hander top-scored with 73 for Bangladesh in their second innings. He shared a 50-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed for the eighth wicket before getting bowled by Mohammed Siraj. The duo stretched Bangladesh’s lead past 100.

Ashwin then traps Taijul to reduce Bangladesh to 220-9.

He said:

“That wicket of Litton Das was probably the turning point because they were taking the game away from India, especially Litton Das and the way Taskin was batting.”

A 2-0 Test series win helped Team India retain their second spot in the World Test Championship table.

The action will now shift to the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on Tuesday (January 3).

