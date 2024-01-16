“He’s watching over you everyday” – Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts to her husband's emotional Instagram post for his late father

Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, reacted to the Indian pacer's emotional post for his late father Jasbir Singh on social media on Tuesday (January 16).

Bumrah expressed his love for his father by sharing his emotions after becoming a father to Angad, who was born on September 4 last year. He dropped a childhood picture of himself in his father’s arms and captioned the Instagram post:

“Your void was always felt in our lives and since i have become a father myself i realised what a father’s emotion is and what i had missed in my life . As we remember you with happy memories i wish you were with us dad.”

In response, Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganeshan, a sports broadcaster, wrote in the comments:

“He’s watching over you every day.”

Bumrah lost his father when he was five years old and was raised by his mother Daljit Bumrah, a schoolteacher in Ahmedabad, in a middle-class family.

On the professional front, Bumrah was last seen in action during the two-match Test series in South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The pace spearhead bagged 12 wickets and was adjudged as the Player of the Series alongside Proteas batter Dean Elgar. He has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah named in India’s squad for the first two Tests against England

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has been appointed as vice-captain in India’s squad for the first two Tests against England, which starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

Bumrah has a terrific record against England in Tests, having bagged 41 wickets in 10 Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. He will be looking to continue his sublime form against England during the five-match Test series.

The hosts are yet to lose a single Test series at home against England since 2012-13 and will be looking to continue their impressive record.

2024 England tour of India schedule:

1st Test: January 25-29 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag

3rd Test: February 15-19 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27 at the JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

