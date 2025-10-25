"He said, 'Hey, take the slip'" - Team India star reveals Rohit Sharma's advice that worked wonders in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Team India pacer Harshit Rana revealed former skipper Rohit Sharma's advice that helped him pick up the crucial wicket of Mitchell Owen in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. Rana starred for India with the ball, finishing with career-best figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs.However, it was his second wicket of Owen that triggered an Australian collapse. The Aussie youngster edged a back-of-the-length delivery from the right-arm pacer straight to Rohit at first slip to leave the side reeling at 198/6 in the 38th over.Yet, by Rana's own admission post-game, the plan was not to have a slip in place before Rohit's insistence.&quot;Shubman asked me if I wanted a slip. I told him I didn't need one. Rohit bhai was standing in the covers, and he said: 'Hey, take the slip. I will go and stand there'. Then, I got the wicket, I thanked him. He told me about it after the wicket,&quot; he said on JioStar (via India Today).Australia were eventually bowled out for a sub-par 236 in the 47th over, and India completed the run-chase with ease in the 39th over with nine wickets to spare. Rohit produced an incredible knock of 121 off 125 deliveries under lights to guide India to a comfortable victory.&quot;You go and give your heart out, but with brain also&quot; - Harshit Rana on advice from team managementHarshit Rana revealed that the support staff advised him to bowl not only with his heart but also with his head ahead of the third ODI against Australia. With his four-wicket haul in the series finale, the youngster finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with six in three games at an average of under 21.His spell helped India avoid a series whitewash after the Men in Blue lost the opening two games in Perth and Adelaide.&quot;I was like this before (want to go out and bowl fast). I always wanted to go and give my heart out. But, the support staff changed my heart, saying: 'You go and give your heart out, but with brain also,&quot; said Rana (via the aforementioned source).Rana boasts an excellent ODI record with 16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.75. The young seamer played a role in India's Champions Trophy triumph earlier in the year, with four wickets in two games at an average of under 16.