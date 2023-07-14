Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to deliver with the bat against West Indies in the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 3, Friday (July 14).

The right-handed batter fell prey to a soft dismissal, caught at cover, scoring just three runs off 11 deliveries.

The incident happened in the 130th over of India’s innings when Kemar Roach bowled fuller length delivery on the off-side. The ball stopped on the surface, but Rahane was through his drive early and lobbed it straight to the waiting cover fielder Jermaine Blackwood.

With Rahane’s dismissal, West Indies inflicted back-to-back dismissals for just six runs. Earlier, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 171, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

For the uninitiated, Ajinkya Rahane was appointed vice-captain in Tests following his 89 and 46 in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Mumbai batter was India’s top scorer in the WTC final. India, though, lost the summit clash by 209 runs.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Ajinkya Rahane's failure against West Indies in the first Test. One user tweeted:

"He doesn't score against minnows, he is a man of big occasions."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Prakash @Prakash1049 Ajinkya Rahane is a self respecting guy from Maharashtra. He would never bash minnows like West Chindies.

So,where the hell are those fans right now ??

#INDvsWI #ViratKohli𓃵 #Dhoni CSK fans when Ajinkya Rahane played well in WTC : Thank you MS Dhoni for saving his career.So,where the hell are those fans right now ??

Akhil Chaturvedi @Akhil_C Selections Ajinkya Rahane again justifying why he was & should have been dropped. Performance in #IPL can’t warrant selection for #TestCricket #WIvsIND He is a great player will always manage to play that one off game well, but team needs consistency likely from younger players

Ladies and Gentlemen welcome our very own mastermind classic academy warrior Ajinkya Rahane, 3(11) #WIvIND Joined CSK-> Betrayed Academy-> got selected in Test Team-> scored fifty in WTC Final-> appointed as Vice Captain of Indian test team-> Came back again to the academyLadies and Gentlemen welcome our very own mastermind classic academy warrior Ajinkya Rahane, 3(11)

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ajinkya Rahane brother, it will be embarrassing to get dropped after being vice-captain. Too early, but just saying.

Akhil Chaturvedi @Akhil_C #WIvsIND Selections Ajinkya Rahane again justifying why he was & should have been dropped Not because he got out, but the way he got out #TestCricket #Ajinkya Time step aside for younger replacement on the benches.

Gappebaaz @BazzBalle Ajinkya Rahane back to original form when his place in the XI became a surety.

Is the selection of ajinkya rahane is better than the sarfraz in the middle order?

Is the selection of ajinkya rahane is better than the sarfraz in the middle order?If yes please give the reason.

Ajinkya Rahane fails but team India extend first innings lead to 250 runs

A 110-run partnership between debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli helped India extend their lead to 250 in their first innings. Jaiswal, in particular, scored 171 off 387 balls, including one six and 16 boundaries.

Earlier on Day 2, Rohit Sharma scored his 10th Test ton. The right-handed batter scored 103 off 221 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. He also shared a 229-run partnership with Jaiswal for the opening stand.

Besides Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill also failed to deliver in his new role as the No.3 batter, scoring just six runs.

At the time of writing, India were 400/4 after 142 overs, with Virat Kohli (72*) and Ravindra Jadeja (21*) at the crease.

Earlier on Day 1, West Indies were bundled out for just 150 in their first innings, courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin’s fifer. Ravindra Jadeja also scalped three wickets. For the hosts, debutant Alick Athanze top-scored with 47.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st Test live score updates.