Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to deliver with the bat against West Indies in the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 3, Friday (July 14).
The right-handed batter fell prey to a soft dismissal, caught at cover, scoring just three runs off 11 deliveries.
The incident happened in the 130th over of India’s innings when Kemar Roach bowled fuller length delivery on the off-side. The ball stopped on the surface, but Rahane was through his drive early and lobbed it straight to the waiting cover fielder Jermaine Blackwood.
With Rahane’s dismissal, West Indies inflicted back-to-back dismissals for just six runs. Earlier, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 171, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.
For the uninitiated, Ajinkya Rahane was appointed vice-captain in Tests following his 89 and 46 in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Mumbai batter was India’s top scorer in the WTC final. India, though, lost the summit clash by 209 runs.
Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Ajinkya Rahane's failure against West Indies in the first Test. One user tweeted:
"He doesn't score against minnows, he is a man of big occasions."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Ajinkya Rahane fails but team India extend first innings lead to 250 runs
A 110-run partnership between debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli helped India extend their lead to 250 in their first innings. Jaiswal, in particular, scored 171 off 387 balls, including one six and 16 boundaries.
Earlier on Day 2, Rohit Sharma scored his 10th Test ton. The right-handed batter scored 103 off 221 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. He also shared a 229-run partnership with Jaiswal for the opening stand.
Besides Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill also failed to deliver in his new role as the No.3 batter, scoring just six runs.
At the time of writing, India were 400/4 after 142 overs, with Virat Kohli (72*) and Ravindra Jadeja (21*) at the crease.
Earlier on Day 1, West Indies were bundled out for just 150 in their first innings, courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin’s fifer. Ravindra Jadeja also scalped three wickets. For the hosts, debutant Alick Athanze top-scored with 47.