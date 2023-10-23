"He scored 5 centuries in 2019 but India's performance didn't look this convincing" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Rohit Sharma's approach in World Cup 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar feels the attacking approach Rohit Sharma has adopted at the top of the order in World Cup 2023 is better than the slightly more conservative one he had in the last edition of the tournament.

New Zealand set India a 274-run target in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Rohit then smoked a 40-ball 46 as the Men in Blue chased down the score with four wickets and two overs to spare to climb atop the points table.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar was asked about Rohit reducing the pressure on the rest of the batters with his assault in the first 10 overs, to which he responded:

"Shubman Gill was also there alongside him, the way he is playing. When 70 runs are scored in the first 10 overs, it becomes very easy later. The talk was about Trent Boult's swing, and that Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry could trouble the Indian batters a lot on this pitch."

The former India batter added:

"I like this Rohit Sharma because India are winning more and winning more convincingly. He scored five centuries in 2019 but India's performance didn't look this convincing. Yes, he is scoring forties but is going after setting a good platform."

Rohit struck four fours and as many sixes during his innings. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament thus far, with his 311 runs in five innings coming at an exceptional strike rate of 133.47.

"It is a blessing for India that these 2 capable batters are opening for them" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's partnership

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma strung together a 71-run opening-wicket partnership. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was asked about Shubman Gill becoming the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs during his partnership with Rohit Sharma, to which he replied:

"It is enjoyable to see him bat. His body balance is brilliant when he plays shots. His father has coached him and his efforts have borne fruit. He is so pleasing to the eye and Rohit is there at the other end. It is a blessing for India that these two capable batters are opening for them."

While praising the openers' all-round game, the former India spinner concluded by expressing hope of Gill playing more substantial knocks in the upcoming games. He elaborated:

"They play fast and spin-bowling well and are giving good starts in the World Cup. Shubman Gill should be praised because he is increasing his stature every day but I hope that he will improve on the score he got out today as then the burden will be removed slightly from Virat Kohli's shoulders."

Gill scored 26 runs off 31 deliveries with the help of five fours. Virat Kohli scored a 104-ball 95 and stayed virtually till the end to ensure that India defeated New Zealand in an ICC event for the first time since 2003.

