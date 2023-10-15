"He could have scored a century if he was playing only for a century" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's knock in India's World Cup win vs Pakistan

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Rohit Sharma for keeping the team's interests ahead of personal milestones in India's World Cup 2023 win against Pakistan.

Babar Azam and Co. set the Men in Blue a 192-run target in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. Rohit then smoked 86 runs off just 63 balls as the two-time champions registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 19.3 overs to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about Rohit Sharma coming into the game on the back of centuries in India's previous game against Afghanistan and their last World Cup clash against Pakistan, and setting the tone from the first ball itself, to which he responded:

"Today too he could have scored a century if he was playing only for a century. It was important that he wanted to bat at a tempo and give a statement and the rhythm at which he batted, he hit Haris Rauf for a straight six off a 146 kph delivery."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Indian skipper for not sparing any of the Pakistan bowlers. He elaborated:

"You hit Shaheen Shah Afridi over square leg off the first delivery. You dominated against Hasan Ali. I believe there was no bowler against whom you did not dominate. You maintained pressure on the bowlers from the first ball itself."

Rohit clipped Shaheen Shah Afridi for a boundary over square leg off the first ball of the Indian innings. He remained aggressive throughout his knock, smashing six fours and as many sixes.

"You went with intent even though you were chasing only 190" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach

Rohit Sharma reached his fifty off just 36 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir opined that India's approach under Rohit Sharma was in sharp contrast to the one Pakistan might have taken had they been chasing a below-par target. He explained:

"The good thing is that you went with intent even though you were chasing only 190. If Pakistan had been chasing 190, Pakistan would have been even more timid. They would have probably thought about chasing it down in the 40th over as they just wanted a win."

The former India opener added that the difference in the two sides' mindset was reflected in their respective captains' disparate approaches. He stated:

"This is the difference between India and Pakistan's mindset and the mindset difference is because one captain wants to set a tempo on his own, to give a statement, and the other captain only wants to win."

Gambhir concluded by saying that Rohit once again proved that he is the most dangerous white-ball player of the current generation, highlighting that there is a massive difference between being dangerous and consistent.

Poll : Is Rohit Sharma the most dangerous white-ball batter of the current generation? Yes No 40 votes