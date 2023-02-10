"He could have scored more runs with an attacking approach" - Harbhajan Singh after KL Rahul gets out cheaply on 1st IND vs AUS Test

Former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has backed out-of-form opener KL Rahul to score big runs in the second innings of the first Test against Australia to regain confidence.

The Indian vice-captain was preferred to open the innings by the think tank alongside skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the prodigious Shubman Gill.

In response to Australia's 177, Rohit blasted against the likes of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in what was an exhibition of a power-hitting masterclass. Rohit paced his innings well to complete his 15th Test fifty in 66 balls, with the help of nine fours and a six.

Rahul, on the other hand, was watchful and played defensively.. He departed in the penultimate over of the day as Australian spinner Todd Murphy took an easy catch to claim his first wicket on Test debut. Rahul scored 20 runs from 71 balls with just one boundary coming off his willow.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel about Rahul's poor show with the bat, Harbhajan said:

"KL Rahul would be disappointed as he was taking more time. I believe if he could have kept an attacking approach then he could have scored more. I hope in the second innings if he gets the chance to bat, he will score some runs for his own confidence."

Harbhajan was hopeful that Rohit could reach a three-figure score on Day 2 and also mentioned that India can very well go past the 300-run mark.

"I am hoping that India scores 300-350 on this pitch," he added. "Captain Rohit Sharma started a great innings (and) is not out with more than 50 runs. If he plays the entire first session then there will be expectations for a century."

At the end of Day 1, India are 77/1 and still trailing by 100 runs with Rohit and nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle.

"I doubt Australia will be able to score more than 200" - Harbhajan Singh

Australia had a tough day on the field with both bat and ball. Barring a couple of 50-plus partnerships, the visitors could not manage to completely rule out India's spin threat.

When Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) were batting together for the third-wicket, it did look like they would manage a respectable total, but Labuschagne's dismissal, in hindsight, was the turning point for a batting collapse.

Harbhajan believes if India scores 350 in the first innings then the Australians won't make a comeback in the game because of the exponential turn likely to come in with the progression in the game.

While explaining why Australia will find it difficult to surpass 200 in the second innings, Harbhajan said:

"If India scores anywhere near 350 then I doubt Australia will be able to score more than 200 in the second innings. The more you bowl on this pitch, the more it will spin. If it spins then Australia will surrender against India's three spinners."

Rohit Sharma will resume the second day alongside nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest Indian to claim 450 Test wickets, having reached the feat in 89 games.

