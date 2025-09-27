Former India player Irfan Pathan has noted that Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal while attempting a sweep in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka is concerning. He highlighted that the Indian skipper has endured a lean run in international cricket this year.

Ad

Suryakumar scored 12 runs off 13 deliveries as India set Sri Lanka a 203-run target in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday, September 26. After Sri Lanka also scored 202/5 in the chase, the defending champions won the game in the Super Over.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Pathan pointed out that Suryakumar might have enjoyed a great run in IPL 2025, but has been found wanting in T20Is this year.

Ad

Trending

"If his bat talks, his captaincy will also benefit. Suryakumar Yadav getting out while playing a sweep is definitely an area of concern, and this entire year has been like that. One or two innings have come for sure in international cricket. The IPL was very good, but he hasn't scored runs in international cricket," he said.

Ad

The former India all-rounder added that the unconventional batter needs to look to play straight to regain his form.

"He needs to come out of this. We discussed in the commentary in the last match as well, as much as possible, try to play straight when you are not in form, especially against fast bowlers, but he got while playing a sweep against a spinner today. This team will become stronger if he gets his form," Pathan observed.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav was caught plumb in front of the wickets while attempting to sweep Wanindu Hasaranga. The right-handed batter has aggregated 99 runs at an average of 12.38 and a strike rate of 110.00 in 10 T20I innings this year.

"You have seen a score of at least 30 in every inning, and that too with this strike rate" - Irfan Pathan lauds Abhishek Sharma's consistency in Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma smashed a blazing half-century in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Irfan Pathan praised Abhishek Sharma for batting explosively with consistency before and during the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

"In six-hitting terms, he has reached No. 6 for India in T20Is, all-time. India have found a fearless batter like that. You have found such a consistent batter who has reached double-digit scores in his last 13 innings, and you can see it in this tournament as well. You have seen a score of at least 30 in every inning, and that too with this strike rate," he said.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian think tank shouldn't get concerned even if the left-handed opener fails in a few innings.

"It's not an easy job when you run at a strike rate of 200. He is doing an inhuman job, which we should enjoy. You shouldn't get worried even if he fails in between because this is incredible batting," Pathan observed.

Abhishek Sharma has amassed 844 runs at a strike rate of 197.65 in 22 T20I innings. With 309 runs at a strike rate of 204.63 in six innings, the 25-year-old is the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news