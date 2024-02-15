"He scores a century whenever you need it the most" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's hundred in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for scoring a much-needed century in India's first innings of the third Test against England.

Rohit scored 131 runs off 196 deliveries as India posted 326/5 at Stumps on Day 1 in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. It was his 11th Test century and ninth on home soil.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit Sharma for rising to the occasion. He elaborated (8:20):

"Among the fantastic performances, we should repeatedly talk about Rohit Sharma because there was pressure. You are the most experienced in your team and you saw three players getting out from the other end when the score was only 33. So the captain had to play."

"He played Jimmy Anderson cautiously and gave a lot of respect to Mark Wood as well. He accelerated calculatedly against the spinners. The way he played and the time at which it came - one of the finest Test hundreds of his career. He scores a century whenever you need it the most," the former India opener added.

India were reduced to 33/3 after 8.5 overs, losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar. Rohit then added 204 runs for the fourth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja to bail the hosts out of a precarious situation.

"Rohit Sharma was a fantastic performer and so was Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten on a 212-ball 110. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Ravindra Jadeja for playing as per the demands of the situation. He said (9:35):

"So Rohit Sharma was a fantastic performer and so was Ravindra Jadeja. Jaddu was promoted in the batting order. He was sent at 33/3 and Jadeja's story these days is that he plays very cautiously. He doesn't get troubled while defending. He doesn't have any difficulties against the bouncers."

The reputed commentator noted that Jadeja's overcautious approach while nearing his century contributed to Sarfaraz Khan's run-out.

"It was the first century partnership from India in this series and that too became a double century partnership. Jadeja slowed down in the end. He went into a shell slightly and because of that he probably called for a non-existent single and then said no," he stated.

Jadeja called Sarfaraz for a single after playing the ball to mid-on when he was on 99. He quickly realized that he had made a wrong call but was too late in asking the debutant to return to his crease as the latter was run out by a direct hit from Mark Wood.

