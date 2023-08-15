"He has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Prithvi Shaw 

Team India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently expressed his delight over opening batter Prithvi Shaw's scintillating batting exploits for Northamptonshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup in England.

Ashwin pointed out that Shaw's career hasn't been easy so far. He opined that the batter's county stint will teach him several things, like work ethic and life lessons.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Ashwin said about Shaw:

"I am really happy for someone like Prithvi Shaw. Because he has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far. So, for someone like him, away from home in England, seeing new players will be a breath of fresh air for him.

"I felt that way whenever I went to England and played county cricket. So, he will get that too. He will have plenty of learnings about his life, work ethic, cricket, and what not. Because he will be in a position to teach a few youngsters in England as well. Even that can transform your cricket. So, I am extremely delighted for Prithvi Shaw."

Ashwin also mentioned that he was mighty impressed seeing a snippet of Shaw's innings, adding:

"I saw the boundary snippets from his knock. It looked really good and that was an exceptional knock. We all know Prithvi Shaw’s extraordinary bat swing and he is an outstandingly talented player. He followed that knock with another hundred against Durham."

Notably, Shaw made headlines with a record-breaking 244-run knock against Somerset in the One-Day Cup. He followed it up with yet another wonderful performance, scoring an unbeaten 125 off 76 deliveries against Durham.

"I guess Cheteshar Pujara will get his British passport" - Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious take on the batter's county stint

Ravichandran Ashwin also pointed out how India's senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara has looked in fine touch in the One-Day Cup.

He joked that the Saurashtra-born player could also get a British passport, given that he plays a lot of cricket for Sussex, adding:

"Pujara is also going through an amazing run of form in the One-day Cup. This is giving valuable game time for both Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw. (Later in the video) I guess Pujara will get his British passport soon given the amount of time he is spending in England."

With 329 runs from five innings at an average of 109.66, Pujara is currently the leading run-getter for Sussex in this season's One-Day Cup.