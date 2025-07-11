"He shelved the ego"- Former India batter lauds Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar felt that pacer Jasprit Bumrah had "shelved his ego" and persevered his way to a five-wicket haul on Friday. It came on Day 2 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's. The 59-year-old said that there were no magic balls from the pacer, and his wickets had come through hard work.

Manjrekar said that India put in a good bowling performance to keep England under control at Lord's. He said on JioHotstar (via News18):

“This is what Bumrah is all about. It was a humbler Bumrah today, he accepted the conditions, knew there wasn’t much in the pitch, and just kept coming in and bowling. He shelved the ego and focused on perseverance, there were no magic deliveries, just consistent line and length. These wickets came through sheer hard work. India bowled really well to keep England under control, and on a pitch like this, that’s a good outcome".

Bumrah took four of his five wickets on Day 2, including three in the opening session of play. It was his 13th five-wicket haul in away Test matches, going past Kapil Dev, who took 12 fifers away from home in his career.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Shubman Gill looked frustrated during ball change situation at Lord's

The opening session of Day 2 witnessed a frustrating period of play when the ball had to be changed twice in a short period of time. Indian captain Shubman Gill was seen in an animated discussion with the umpires over the replacement ball.

Sanjay Manjrekar felt that the 25-year-old looked frustrated on the field. He added that it could have been because his side were not able to increase the pressure on the hosts after dismissing Joe Root for 104.

"I was watching Shubman closely, and you could see it got to him. Emotions were running high. India had been on the field for a long time, had just got Joe Root out, and really wanted to press on. This was a genuinely frustrated young man, which is understandable," Manjrekar said.

At the time of writing, India were 79/2 after 23 overs with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease. England, notably, scored 387 in the first innings.

