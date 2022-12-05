"He shocked and troubled all of us" - Aakash Chopra picks Shakib Al Hasan as his Player of the Match

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shakib Al Hasan for delivering a game-defining spell in the first ODI between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, December 4.

Shakib registered figures of 5/36 as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 186 after being asked to bat first. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman's unbroken 51-run partnership for the last wicket then helped the Tigers overhaul the target with four overs to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Shakib as his Player of the Match, saying:

"Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl, and he shocked and troubled all of us. My Player of the Match is Shakib Al Hasan. How do you do it? Of course, Mehidy Hasan Miraz came in the end and changed the entire story."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Bangladesh wouldn't have got a below-par target to chase if not for Shakib's spell. He elaborated:

"Of course, everyone remembers what happens later. It was an unlikely win that Mehidy Hasan Miraz made possible but if you had not been able to restrict India to 186, the job would have been difficult."

Shakib was introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the Indian innings. The left-arm spinner changed the complexion of the game by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his first over after the visitors had gotten off to a decent start.

"A five-wicket haul is phenomenal" - Aakash Chopra on Shakib Al Hasan's spell

Shakib Al Hasan registered his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. [P/C: Bangladesh Cricket]

Chopra pointed out that Shakib's spell rocked the Indian batting lineup. He observed:

"Shakib Al Hasan picked up five wickets here and dismissed big players, whether it was Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, he made everyone lick the dust. He didn't dismiss KL Rahul but also got Washington Sundar, Thakur and Chahar out. A five-wicket haul is phenomenal."

The reputed commentator added that the spin-bowling all-rounder might have taken Bangladesh across the line in the run chase if not for Kohli's brilliant catch to dismiss him. He stated:

"He scored 29 runs as well in 38 balls. Till the time he was there, until Kohli had not taken that amazing catch, it seemed he will go only after winning the match. So my Player of the Match is definitely, without a doubt, Shakib Al Hasan."

Shakib's 29-run knock was studded with three fours. Kohli took a one-handed catch leaping to his right at extra cover off Washington Sundar's bowling to send him back to the pavilion.

